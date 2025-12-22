 'Ghar Ki Baat Ghar Mein...': Munawwar Rana's Daughter Sumaiya Quotes Jigar Moradabadi's Lines While Refusing Interview To Pak Journalist Over Hijab Row; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Ghar Ki Baat Ghar Mein...': Munawwar Rana's Daughter Sumaiya Quotes Jigar Moradabadi's Lines While Refusing Interview To Pak Journalist Over Hijab Row; VIDEO

'Ghar Ki Baat Ghar Mein...': Munawwar Rana's Daughter Sumaiya Quotes Jigar Moradabadi's Lines While Refusing Interview To Pak Journalist Over Hijab Row; VIDEO

Samajwadi Party leader Sumaiya Rana refused to give an interview to a Pakistani TV journalist on Nitish Kumar’s hijab controversy, saying India’s internal matters should remain within the country. Quoting poet Jigar Moradabadi, she stressed peaceful coexistence. The controversy arose after Nitish Kumar was pulled down a woman’s hijab during an official event, drawing opposition criticism.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Munawwar Rana's Daughter Sumaiya Quotes Jigar Moradabadi's Lines While Refusing Interview To Pak Journalist Over Hijab Row | X/@Benarasiyaa

Lucknow: Famous poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, Sumaiya Rana, refused to give an interview to a Pakistani TV journalist over Nitish Kumar’s hijab controversy. Rana told the reporter of Lahore-based 24 News channel that she did not want the neighbouring country to interfere in India’s internal matters.

She declined the request by quoting Jigar Moradabadi’s poem, “Najar ka teer jigar mein rahe to achcha hai, ghar ki baat ghar mein rahe to achcha hai” (better if the arrow of sight stays in the heart, better if household matters stay within the house). In a video going viral on social media, Rana could be heard telling the reporter that in India everybody lives peacefully and if there are any differences, they will be sorted amicably.

During the telephonic conversation, the reporter also mentioned that he had already spoken to former judge Justice Markandey Katju on the issue. She even said that the ruling government belongs to them.

Notably, Rana on December 19 alleged that she had been placed under house arrest. However, the police denied her claims. She had approached the Kaiserbagh police on December 16 seeking registration of an FIR over alleged objectionable acts and remarks involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad.

FPJ Shorts
'Ghar Ki Baat Ghar Mein...': Munawwar Rana's Daughter Sumaiya Quotes Jigar Moradabadi's Lines While Refusing Interview To Pak Journalist Over Hijab Row; VIDEO
'Ghar Ki Baat Ghar Mein...': Munawwar Rana's Daughter Sumaiya Quotes Jigar Moradabadi's Lines While Refusing Interview To Pak Journalist Over Hijab Row; VIDEO
Neptune Logitek Shares Debut At 26% Discount On BSE SME, Investors Lose ₹30,000 Per Lot
Neptune Logitek Shares Debut At 26% Discount On BSE SME, Investors Lose ₹30,000 Per Lot
Pune: What Caused The Fire At Jejuri Municipal Council Victory Celebrations? Read Full Details Here | VIDEO
Pune: What Caused The Fire At Jejuri Municipal Council Victory Celebrations? Read Full Details Here | VIDEO
India-New Zealand FTA: Duty-Free Access For Textiles, Footwear, Engineering & Marine Products
India-New Zealand FTA: Duty-Free Access For Textiles, Footwear, Engineering & Marine Products
Read Also
'What If Nitish Kumar’s Hand Had Touched Somewhere Else…': UP Minister Sanjay Nishad’s Remarks...
article-image

On December 15, during a government event, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled down a woman’s hijab while giving her an AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) certificate. The incident was caught on camera and soon the video went viral. The incident drew flak from opposition leaders.

The Congress called the Bihar CM “shameless”. “This is Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Look at his shamelessness, a female doctor had come to collect her appointment letter, and Nitish Kumar pulled off her hijab,” the grand old party said.

Meanwhile, Nishad Party leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad added fuel to the ongoing controversy by saying that what would have happened if the Bihar CM had “touched” the woman “somewhere else”.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ghar Ki Baat Ghar Mein...': Munawwar Rana's Daughter Sumaiya Quotes Jigar Moradabadi's Lines While...

'Ghar Ki Baat Ghar Mein...': Munawwar Rana's Daughter Sumaiya Quotes Jigar Moradabadi's Lines While...

Uttar Pradesh: Loco Pilot Allegedly Halts Goods Train For 10-Minutes At Malkan Railway Crossing To...

Uttar Pradesh: Loco Pilot Allegedly Halts Goods Train For 10-Minutes At Malkan Railway Crossing To...

India's Oldest Pride Parade, Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk 2025 Turns Streets Into A Powerful Space Of...

India's Oldest Pride Parade, Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk 2025 Turns Streets Into A Powerful Space Of...

Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Do Namune’ Jibe In UP Assembly; Akhilesh Retorts With ‘Self-Acceptance’...

Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Do Namune’ Jibe In UP Assembly; Akhilesh Retorts With ‘Self-Acceptance’...

Jharkhand: Woman Brutally Attacked With Boiling Oil By 2 Youths For Resisting Molestation In...

Jharkhand: Woman Brutally Attacked With Boiling Oil By 2 Youths For Resisting Molestation In...