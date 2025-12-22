 Kerala: Woman, 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Tipper Lorry Hits Scooter In Palakkad
A woman, Saranya, and her five-year-old daughter Adhisree were killed after a tipper lorry hit their scooter in Palakkad’s Lakkidi area on Monday morning. They fell onto the road and were run over. The rider, a relative, was injured. Police will register a case and investigate the incident.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kerala: Woman, 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Tipper Lorry Hits Scooter In Palakkad | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palakkad (Kerala): A woman and her five-year-old daughter were killed after being run over by a tipper lorry on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Saranya and her daughter Adhisree, residents of Thiruvilwamala.

Saranya's relative Mohandas was giving her, along with her daughter, a ride in his scooter to her husband's home when a tipper lorry hit the two-wheeler at Lakkidi near Ottapalam around 8 am, police added.

Police officials said that due to the impact, Saranya and her daughter fell from the scooter and were run over by the tipper lorry. Though they were killed on the spot, their deaths were confirmed at the hospital. Mohandas, who fell off the road, escaped with injuries, police stated.

Ottapalam police will register a case against the tipper lorry driver and initiate an investigation. The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police said.

