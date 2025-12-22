 Caught On Camera: 40-Year-Old Man Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack Moments After Dropping His Daughter To School In UP's Bulandshahr
Caught On Camera: 40-Year-Old Man Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack Moments After Dropping His Daughter To School In UP's Bulandshahr

A 40-year-old man collapsed and died moments after dropping his daughter at a school in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. The incident, captured on CCTV and shared online, reportedly occurred due to a heart attack. His identity remains unknown. The tragedy highlights rising cases of sudden cardiac deaths in India, often recorded in viral videos.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
40-Year-Old Man Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack Moments After Dropping His Daughter To School In UP's Bulandshahr (Screengrab) | X

Bulandshahr: A 40-year-old man collapsed and died seconds after dropping his daughter at her school in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Monday (December). The tragic incident was caught on CCTV installed at the school gate, and the video also surfaced online.

In the viral video, it could be seen that the man came to the gate of the school with his daughter, holding her bag in his left hand. As soon as his daughter went inside the school, he sat down near the gate of the school and collapsed. According to reports, the man suffered a heart attack. The identity of the man is not yet known.

Video Of The Incident:

It is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. Deaths due to sudden heart attacks have risen in India over the past few years. Several scary videos of people collapsing due to heart attacks have surfaced online.

Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack In Tis Hazari Court Premises:

In October this year, an assistant sub-inspector collapsed and died of a heart attack in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court premises. The incident took place on October 6 and was captured on CCTV. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar. He arrived for his duty at the court at around 9.22 am. After greeting his colleagues, he went towards an escalator. However, he suddenly collapsed on the ground.

article-image

Kumar’s colleagues rushed towards him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The cause of death was suspected to be a heart attack.

In a similar incident which took place in July this year, a man suddenly collapsed while exercising in a gym in Haryana’s Faridabad.

