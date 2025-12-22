VIDEO: 'No Deaths Linked To Codeine Cough Syrup In UP,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath In Assembly; 79 Cases Registered Under NDPS Act

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the Assembly while responding to allegations over illegal diversion of codeine-based cough syrup | File Photo

Lucknow, Dec 22: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday informed the Assembly that not a single death in the state has been linked to the use of codeine-based cough syrup and asserted that the government is taking strict action in the matter under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Government Pursued Case Strongly In Court

Replying to the debate on the issue, the Chief Minister said the state government pursued the case strongly in court and succeeded in getting directions for proceedings under the NDPS Act. He said the government is committed to ensuring that no offender involved in the illegal trade escapes the law.

79 Cases Registered, 225 Accused Named

Sharing details of the action taken so far, CM Yogi told the House that 79 cases have been registered in connection with the illegal diversion of codeine cough syrup.

A total of 225 accused have been named in these cases, of whom 78 have been arrested. He also said raids have been carried out on 134 firms as part of the ongoing crackdown. The Special Task Force (STF) is probing the entire network involved in the case, he added.

Alleged Links To Samajwadi Party Leaders

The Chief Minister alleged that when the matter is examined in depth, links repeatedly emerge pointing towards leaders or individuals associated with the Samajwadi Party.

He claimed that illegal financial transactions related to the case were routed through the bank account of an office bearer of the Lohia Vahini. He asserted that no guilty person would be spared, irrespective of political affiliation.

Swipe At Leader Of Opposition

Taking a swipe at Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, CM Yogi said that at a certain age, people usually develop a habit of speaking the truth, but alleged that the Samajwadi Party was forcing him to speak untruths. He said this was unfortunate, particularly as Pandey had served the Assembly for a long time as Speaker.

Government Ready To Act Decisively

The Chief Minister also targeted the Samajwadi Party over the issue of law enforcement, saying that there was no need to worry about action against offenders. He said the government was fully prepared and would act decisively at the appropriate time.

Reference To 2016 Case Under SP Rule

Referring to developments under the previous Samajwadi Party government, he said that in 2016, the state’s biggest wholesaler was caught by the STF and that the licence had been issued during that period.

He reiterated that Uttar Pradesh has only stockists and wholesalers of codeine cough syrup and no manufacturing units. Production takes place in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Medical Use And Clear Instructions

CM Yogi stressed that codeine-based cough syrup cannot be consumed without medical advice, whether by children or adults. He said such medicines are prescribed by doctors and carry clear instructions, and irresponsible statements on the issue only create confusion.

Illegal Diversion To Dry States And Abroad

He further clarified that deaths linked to such syrups have been reported from other states and involved products manufactured elsewhere, including Tamil Nadu.

According to the Chief Minister, the entire issue revolves around illegal diversion, with wholesalers from cities such as Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi diverting the syrup to states and countries where liquor prohibition is in force, leading to its misuse among addicts.