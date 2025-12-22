 'Won't Allow Them Here': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Protests Outside Bangladesh High Commission In Kolkata Over Mob Lynching Of Dipu Chandra Das - VIDEO
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with other BJP workers, on Monday held a protest in front of the Bangladesh High Commission against the mob lynching of Hindu Bengali garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. Dipu Das, who worked as a supervisor in a sweater factory, was killed in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district on Thursday night.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Suvendu Adhikari Protests Outside Bangladesh High Commission In Kolkata | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly’s LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with other BJP workers, on Monday held a protest in front of the Bangladesh High Commission against the mob lynching of Hindu Bengali garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

"Dipu Das was burnt alive. We will not allow them to sit here (Bangladesh High Commission). They will have to lock this up. On 24th December, there will be a one-hour blockade at the border, and on 26th December, we will protest here again," Adhikari said, speaking to news agency ANI amid slogans of "Jai Shree Ram."

Apu Das, brother of Dipu Das, who was brutally killed over alleged blasphemy remarks in Bangladesh, rejected the allegations made against the victim and demanded capital punishment for those responsible, speaking to India Today.

article-image

Dipu Das, who worked as a supervisor in a sweater factory, was killed in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district on Thursday night.

A fresh video of his final moments was released by Bangladeshi news broadcaster JamunaTV.

The footage shows a mob gathering outside a large blue-coloured door and shouting. As the door opened, Das was taken away by the crowd and lynched. According to local media reports, the mob stripped the Hindu man naked, tied him to a tree and set him on fire.

