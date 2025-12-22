'No Voice For Dipu Das?': Skipper Litton Das Questioned Over Silence On Atrocities Against Hindus In Bangladesh

Bangladesh T20I captain Litton Das has been questioned by fans for his silence on the lynching of an Hindu youth in the country. Fans have stormed the comment section on his latest Instagram post, asking him to 'stay safe'. Das is amongst the rare Hindu cricketers to have made it to the Bangladesh national team in history.

Das leads the team in the T20I format and will lead his side in the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year. The 31-year-old hails from a Bengali Hindu background but has kept his silence on the Dipu Das case.

In his latest Instagram post, concerned fans have flooded the comment section. The most liked comment asks Litton - 'No Voice For Dipu Das?'. Many have expressed concerns regarding his safety while also posting 'Jai Shree Ram'. Das, keen to avoid controversy has not responded to any of the those comments.

Dipu Chandra Das was brutally killed in a mob lynching over blasphemy accusations by a Muslim coworker at his factory. The mob on the night of December 18 killed Das and then hung his body from a tree and set it on fire over allegations of insulting Islam.