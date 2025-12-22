'Should Try Green And Maroon Too..': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Impressed By IPL 2026 Recruit Josh Inglis' Football Skills, Teases Mohun Bagan Team Up

Australian ace Josh Inglis' footy skills have caught the eye of Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka. A video of the Australia playing keepy-ups with the a cricket ball in the Ashes test has gone viral. Goenka, who forked out ₹8.6 Crore for Inglis, teased that the Australian could also feature for his football club, Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Inglis was released by Punjab Kings before the auction due to his limited availability even though the team was keen to retain him. In its pre-auction communication to the 10 teams, the BCCI had clearly stated that Inglis will be available for only four games in IPL 2026 because of his marriage.

After initially going unsold, Lucknow Super Giants doubled down on Inglis, forking out ₹8.6 Crore for hi signature. Inglis was scheduled to get married on April 18, followed by a honeymoon holiday, which would have seen him missing a large part of the IPL 2026, which begins on March 26. However, with the heavy Australian influence in the LSG ranks, Inglis could change his availability.