 'Should Try Green And Maroon Too..': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Impressed By IPL 2026 Recruit Josh Inglis' Football Skills, Teases Mohun Bagan Team Up
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Should Try Green And Maroon Too..': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Impressed By IPL 2026 Recruit Josh Inglis' Football Skills, Teases Mohun Bagan Team Up

'Should Try Green And Maroon Too..': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Impressed By IPL 2026 Recruit Josh Inglis' Football Skills, Teases Mohun Bagan Team Up

Australian ace Josh Inglis' footy skills have caught the eye of Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka. A video of the Australia playing keepy-ups with the a cricket ball in the Ashes test has gone viral. Goenka, who forked out ₹8.6 Crore for Inglis, teased that the Australian could also feature for his football club, Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

Australian ace Josh Inglis' footy skills have caught the eye of Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka. A video of the Australia playing keepy-ups with the a cricket ball in the Ashes test has gone viral. Goenka, who forked out ₹8.6 Crore for Inglis, teased that the Australian could also feature for his football club, Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Inglis was released by Punjab Kings before the auction due to his limited availability even though the team was keen to retain him. In its pre-auction communication to the 10 teams, the BCCI had clearly stated that Inglis will be available for only four games in IPL 2026 because of his marriage.

After initially going unsold, Lucknow Super Giants doubled down on Inglis, forking out ₹8.6 Crore for hi signature. Inglis was scheduled to get married on April 18, followed by a honeymoon holiday, which would have seen him missing a large part of the IPL 2026, which begins on March 26. However, with the heavy Australian influence in the LSG ranks, Inglis could change his availability.

Read Also
IPL 2026: Bought For ₹8.6 Crore, Josh Inglis' To Postpone Honeymoon? Australia Star's Availability...
article-image

FPJ Shorts
'Should Try Green And Maroon Too..': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Impressed By IPL 2026 Recruit Josh Inglis' Football Skills, Teases Mohun Bagan Team Up
'Should Try Green And Maroon Too..': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Impressed By IPL 2026 Recruit Josh Inglis' Football Skills, Teases Mohun Bagan Team Up
Kerala: Woman, 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Tipper Lorry Hits Scooter In Palakkad
Kerala: Woman, 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Tipper Lorry Hits Scooter In Palakkad
IHCL Signs Taj Hotel In Cairo, Debuts Iconic Brand In Egypt
IHCL Signs Taj Hotel In Cairo, Debuts Iconic Brand In Egypt
Meesho Shares Hit Lower Circuit After Sharp Fall, Here's Why Are Investors Selling The Stock?
Meesho Shares Hit Lower Circuit After Sharp Fall, Here's Why Are Investors Selling The Stock?
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Should Try Green And Maroon Too..': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Impressed By IPL 2026 Recruit Josh...

'Should Try Green And Maroon Too..': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Impressed By IPL 2026 Recruit Josh...

Video: Pakistan U19 Players Receive Grand Reception At Islamabad Airport After Asia Cup 2025 Win

Video: Pakistan U19 Players Receive Grand Reception At Islamabad Airport After Asia Cup 2025 Win

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: New Zealand Climb To Second After West Indies Win, Australia Remain Top,...

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: New Zealand Climb To Second After West Indies Win, Australia Remain Top,...

After RoKo, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Sign Up For Vijay Hazare Trophy, Named In Punjab Squad

After RoKo, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Sign Up For Vijay Hazare Trophy, Named In Punjab Squad

'So Masculine': Smriti Mandhana Bodyshamed For Broad Shoulder & Athletic Figure, Netizens Call Her...

'So Masculine': Smriti Mandhana Bodyshamed For Broad Shoulder & Athletic Figure, Netizens Call Her...