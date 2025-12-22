 'I'm Cheering For Her Too..': Smriti Mandhana Responds To Young Fan From Kashmir
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I'm Cheering For Her Too..': Smriti Mandhana Responds To Young Fan From Kashmir

'I'm Cheering For Her Too..': Smriti Mandhana Responds To Young Fan From Kashmir

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana shared a heartfelt response on social media that has left netizens in awe. Film maker Kabir Khan shared image of a young Kashmir girl who revealed she was a massive Mandhana fan. The post reached its way through to the Indian ace, who revealed she was also cheering for her and offered her the 'big hug'.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
article-image

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana shared a heartfelt response on social media that has left netizens in awe. Film maker Kabir Khan shared image of a young Kashmir girl who revealed she was a massive Mandhana fan. The post reached its way through to the Indian ace, who revealed she was also cheering for her and offered her the 'big hug'.

While visiting Aru Valley, Khan met a young girl who told him that Mandhana was her favourite cricketer, a moment he later shared on social media along with photographs from the region.

Mandhana noticed the post and responded with a warm message. “Please give the little champ in Aru a big hug from me and tell her I’m cheering for her too,” she wrote.

Read Also
'So Masculine': Smriti Mandhana Bodyshamed For Broad Shoulder & Athletic Figure, Netizens Call Her...
article-image

The impact of women's cricket is growing exponentially with India clinching their maiden Women's World Cup title earlier this year. Mandhana is currently in action in the IND vs SL T20I series, played in Vishakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Asks BMC Commissioner, MPCB Secretary To Appear In Court Over Failure To Curb Mumbai Air Pollution
Bombay HC Asks BMC Commissioner, MPCB Secretary To Appear In Court Over Failure To Curb Mumbai Air Pollution
FPJ Exclusive: Global Sports Pickleball League Players Open Up On Their Experience
FPJ Exclusive: Global Sports Pickleball League Players Open Up On Their Experience
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Discusses Development And Political Issues
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Discusses Development And Political Issues
'I'm Cheering For Her Too..': Smriti Mandhana Responds To Young Fan From Kashmir
'I'm Cheering For Her Too..': Smriti Mandhana Responds To Young Fan From Kashmir

Smriti on Sunday etched her name in the record books. The 30-year-old became only the second women cricketer to score more than 4000 runs in T20Is.

Overall, only 5 players have scored 4000 or more runs in T20I cricket- both men's and women's. Smriti joins India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the list, which includes Bates and Pakistan's Babar Azam. Mandhana is by far the youngest among the lot and has a real chance at nailing down the top spot in the future.

Mandhana starred in India's World Cup win, scoring a team high 474 runs at the top of the order. Only Laura Wolvaardt scored more runs than Smriti at the tournament as India ended their wait for a maiden Women's World Cup title.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: Global Sports Pickleball League Players Open Up On Their Experience

FPJ Exclusive: Global Sports Pickleball League Players Open Up On Their Experience

'I'm Cheering For Her Too..': Smriti Mandhana Responds To Young Fan From Kashmir

'I'm Cheering For Her Too..': Smriti Mandhana Responds To Young Fan From Kashmir

India's T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav To Play 2 Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches In Jan 2026

India's T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav To Play 2 Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches In Jan 2026

FPJ Exclusive: Pickleball Is A Long-Term Play, Says Kolkata Kings Owner Rohan Khemkar

FPJ Exclusive: Pickleball Is A Long-Term Play, Says Kolkata Kings Owner Rohan Khemkar

Pakistan U19 Team Gets 10 Million Each After Asia Cup Triumph Over India

Pakistan U19 Team Gets 10 Million Each After Asia Cup Triumph Over India