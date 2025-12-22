FPJ Exclusive: Global Sports Pickleball League Players Open Up On Their Experience

Indian grassroots and franchise-level cricket continues to unearth exciting young talent, and three such emerging players – Ammol Ramchandani, Ronav Motiani and Anay Patil – opened up about their journeys, challenges and ambitions in exclusive conversations with The Free Press Journal.

Excerpts...

Ammol Ramchandani (Hyderabad Vikings Challenger Squad)

How does it feel being part of Global Sports Pickleball League?

Honestly, it's been amazing to be part of the Global Sports Pickleball League. I'm the captain of the Hyderabad Vikings, and it's been great. Every single match we've played has gone to a dream breaker, and luckily we've won all four of them, so yes, it's been great.

Do you think pickleball has a strong potential for growth in India?

I honestly think pickleball is going to be the 2nd biggest sport in India after cricket. I think it just needs a little more time. It's grown exponentially due to such amazing players, coaches and organisations helping grow the sport.

Any words for fans supporting your team?

Keep supporting us. I think we're doing well with everyone's support.

Ronav Motiani (Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors Pro Squad)

How does it feel being part of Global Sports Pickleball League?

It's a pleasure to be a part of this league with the world's best players from all over the world. We have 4 foreigners and 1 Indian in each team, and it's just so much talent. It's such a big talent pool. Both the Pro and the Challenger Leagues have been a big hit, and it's been a pleasure to play for the Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors in the Pro League. Shout out to Global Sports; they do it like no one else. They're the best in the business, running pickleball events in India, like, absolutely insane, flawless from top to bottom.

Do you think pickleball has a strong potential for growth in India?

I think pickleball is India's "naya game." It's a sport that once you start playing, you're not going to stop. It's an addiction, and it's just going to keep growing and growing and growing, and yeah, I think it's going to be the next big thing after cricket in India.

Any words for fans supporting your team?

The fans are turning out every day. It's always fun to play with a good atmosphere. I mean, shout out to everyone who's taking time out and coming to watch this league, but I mean, you should be coming here because you don't want to miss out on some of the world's best pickleball.

Anay Patil (Ahmedabad Olympians Challenger Squad)

How does it feel being part of Global Sports Pickleball League?

It's actually very amazing. I want to thank Global Sports for giving us the opportunity to play at such a high level against the best players in the world, and it gives me immense pleasure to play for the Ahmedabad Olympians, and it's surreal. It's amazing.

Do you think pickleball has a strong potential for growth in India?

Yes, big time. I mean, it's growing like crazy in Mumbai specifically and also in other states also, but yes, it's going to grow even bigger, and Global Sports is doing a great job for that, and I think it's going to blow up amazingly.

Any words for fans supporting your team?

I hope everybody's here to cheer our team, and I hope to see you there on the court.