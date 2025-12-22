 WTC 2025-27 Points Table: New Zealand Climb To Second After West Indies Win, Australia Remain Top, India Slip To 6th Below Pakistan
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWTC 2025-27 Points Table: New Zealand Climb To Second After West Indies Win, Australia Remain Top, India Slip To 6th Below Pakistan

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: New Zealand Climb To Second After West Indies Win, Australia Remain Top, India Slip To 6th Below Pakistan

New Zealand surged to second place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 after a commanding 323-run win over the West Indies in the final Test at Bay Oval. Jacob Duffy shone with 23 wickets in the series, breaking Richard Hadlee’s record for most wickets by a Kiwi in a calendar year. The Black Caps now trail only Australia in the WTC standings.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
WTC 2025-27 Points Table: New Zealand Climb To Second After West Indies Win, Australia Remain Top, India Slip To 6th Below Pakistan | Credits: Britannica (Representative Image)

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand]: New Zealand have jumped to the second place on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings 2025-27 with an emphatic 323-run win against the West Indies in the final Test of the three-match series at Bay Oval on Monday, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Black Caps wrapped up the triumph through day five's play at Bay Oval, with left-arm seamer Jacob Duffy showcasing the class with the ball and ensuring he collected the Player of the Series award.

Read Also
After RoKo, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Sign Up For Vijay Hazare Trophy, Named In Punjab Squad
article-image

Duffy picked up 5/42 in the West Indies' second innings as the visitors were bundled out for just 138 while chasing a mammoth target of 462 runs. Overall, the left-arm seamer picked up 23 wickets across the three-match series, helping New Zealand to win a 2-0 series triumph.

The left-arm fast bowler also shattered the record of Kiwi great Richard Hadlee for the most wickets for New Zealand (80) in a calendar year.

FPJ Shorts
'Electronics Sector Is Creating Large-Scale Blue-Collar Jobs For Women In India': IT Minister
'Electronics Sector Is Creating Large-Scale Blue-Collar Jobs For Women In India': IT Minister
Russian Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Moscow; Investigators Cite Possible Ukrainian Role
Russian Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Moscow; Investigators Cite Possible Ukrainian Role
'Best Way To Start A Monday': Tech Influencer Gaurav Chaudhary Urges Followers To Embrace Fitness
'Best Way To Start A Monday': Tech Influencer Gaurav Chaudhary Urges Followers To Embrace Fitness
Video: Pakistan U19 Players Receive Grand Reception At Islamabad Airport After Asia Cup 2025 Win
Video: Pakistan U19 Players Receive Grand Reception At Islamabad Airport After Asia Cup 2025 Win

"I saw that list (most wickets in a calendar year) at lunch time, and there were some cool names on there, so to be up there on any sort of list with those sort of names was special," Duffy admitted, as quoted by ICC.

The series victory has helped the Black Caps surpass South Africa and move into second place in the World Test Championship standings, with trans-Tasman rivals Australia the only side ahead of them.

Read Also
'So Masculine': Smriti Mandhana Bodyshamed For Broad Shoulder & Athletic Figure, Netizens Call Her...
article-image

Australia are unbeaten in the ongoing WTC 2025-27 cycle. Australia have also retained the Ashes after defeating England in the Adelaide Test, taking an unbeaten 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series.

The Black Caps will next take on England in a three-match World Test Championship series in the middle of next year. The West Indies remain ninth in the standings, with their next home series scheduled for mid-2023 against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Pakistan U19 Players Receive Grand Reception At Islamabad Airport After Asia Cup 2025 Win

Video: Pakistan U19 Players Receive Grand Reception At Islamabad Airport After Asia Cup 2025 Win

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: New Zealand Climb To Second After West Indies Win, Australia Remain Top,...

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: New Zealand Climb To Second After West Indies Win, Australia Remain Top,...

After RoKo, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Sign Up For Vijay Hazare Trophy, Named In Punjab Squad

After RoKo, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Sign Up For Vijay Hazare Trophy, Named In Punjab Squad

'So Masculine': Smriti Mandhana Bodyshamed For Broad Shoulder & Athletic Figure, Netizens Call Her...

'So Masculine': Smriti Mandhana Bodyshamed For Broad Shoulder & Athletic Figure, Netizens Call Her...

Real Betis' HEARTWARMING Christmas Tradition, Fans Throw Soft Toys On Pitch For Disadvantaged Kids |...

Real Betis' HEARTWARMING Christmas Tradition, Fans Throw Soft Toys On Pitch For Disadvantaged Kids |...