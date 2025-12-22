Video: Pakistan U19 Players Receive Grand Reception At Islamabad Airport After Asia Cup 2025 Win

Image: ACC/sohailimrangeo/X

Pakistan’s Under-19 cricket team received a hero’s welcome at the Islamabad airport after returning home victorious from the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, where they defeated arch-rivals India in a high-voltage final. The young cricketers were greeted by an emotional and euphoric crowd, with hundreds of fans turning up to celebrate the team’s memorable triumph on foreign soil.

As the players emerged from the arrival gate, chants echoed through the terminal, creating scenes more commonly associated with senior international stars. Fans rushed forward to catch a glimpse of the champions, many waving national flags, holding up banners, and capturing the moment on their phones. Security personnel had to step in as the players were mobbed by well-wishers eager to congratulate them and take selfies.

The rousing welcome in Islamabad reflected the nation’s deep emotional connection with cricket and its unwavering support for young talent. With this Asia Cup triumph, Pakistan’s Under-19 team has not only brought home silverware but also ignited fresh optimism about the future of the country’s cricket, leaving fans eager to see these promising players progress to the highest level.

Watch: Pakistan U19 Players Celebrate Asia Cup 2025 Win With Viral 'FA9LA' Dance

In a moment that quickly became a social media sensation, the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team celebrated their emphatic victory over India in the 2025 U19 Asia Cup final with an energetic dance to the hit track “FA9LA” from the Bollywood film Dhurandhar.

The final, played on December 21, 2025, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, saw Pakistan produce a commanding performance, ultimately winning the match by a huge margin to lift the youth championship.

After the triumph, a video posted by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) captured the jubilant Pakistani players grooving to the pulsating FA9LA track, a song that has gone viral online.

Footage of the players dancing with unrestrained joy, performing steps to the song’s distinctive rhythm, quickly spread across social platforms, sparking reactions from cricket fans and trend watchers alike.