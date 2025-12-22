 After RoKo, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Sign Up For Vijay Hazare Trophy, Named In Punjab Squad
India’s Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh are included in Punjab’s 18-man Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. Punjab, in Elite Group C, start their campaign on December 24 in Jaipur. The players’ availability is uncertain due to India’s ODI and T20I series against New Zealand starting January 11, but the tournament offers a key preparation window.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: India openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, along with pacer Arshdeep Singh, have been named in Punjab's 18-man Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

Alongside the trio, the squad also includes Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar and Krish Bhagat.

Punjab, who were last season's quarterfinalists, are slotted in Elite Group C and will begin their campaign against Maharashtra on December 24, playing all seven league matches in Jaipur. The league-stage fixtures conclude on January 8, three days before India's first ODI.

Gill, Abhishek and Arshdeep's availability, however, remains unclear, as India are scheduled to play three ODIs against New Zealand starting January 11, followed by five T20Is from January 21.

Gill, who was dropped from the T20I squad for the T20 World Cup and the New Zealand T20Is, will captain the ODI side, while Abhishek and Arshdeep are part of the T20I squad.

With a three-week gap between India’s final T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad on December 19 and the opening ODI against New Zealand on January 11, 2026, in Vadodara, this window can be utilised by all India players to play in the 50-over domestic competition for their respective states.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant had already been included in Delhi’s probables list, and the duo will be available for Delhi till India’s ODI series against New Zealand happens from January 11 to 17, 2026. Meanwhile, former skipper Rohit Sharma was also named in the Mumbai squad for the first two Vijay Hazare Trophy games.

Punjab's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Anmolpreet Singh, Uday Saharan, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora (wk), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Gourav Choudhary, Sukhdeep Bajwa

