 Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Out Newly Purchased ₹88 Lakh BMW Z4 Car For A Spin; Check Stunning Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsYuzvendra Chahal Takes Out Newly Purchased ₹88 Lakh BMW Z4 Car For A Spin; Check Stunning Pics

Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Out Newly Purchased ₹88 Lakh BMW Z4 Car For A Spin; Check Stunning Pics

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has added a BMW Z4 to his collection, a luxury sports convertible priced from around ₹88 lakh in India. The sleek roadster reflects his taste for premium cars, featuring a sporty design, advanced technology, and a turbocharged petrol engine that delivers strong performance and an engaging driving experience.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Image: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has added a touch of luxury to his garage after purchasing a BMW Z4, a premium sports car known for its sleek design and powerful performance. The stylish convertible, whose price in India starts at around ₹88 lakh, reflects Chahal’s taste for high-end automobiles and marks yet another milestone off the field for the seasoned cricketer.

The BMW Z4 is one of the most eye-catching roadsters in the luxury segment, combining sporty aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. With its low-slung stance, sharp lines and aerodynamic build, the car is designed to deliver both visual appeal and driving pleasure. Under the hood, the Z4 is equipped with a turbocharged petrol engine that offers brisk acceleration and a smooth driving experience, making it a favourite among sports car enthusiasts.

Read Also
'Ek Reel Aur Ho Jaaye Fir...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Shikhar Dhawan Lights...
article-image
Read Also
'Bank Balance Jyaada Lag Raha..': Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Dig At Ex-Wife Dhanashree Again In Viral...
article-image

Chahal, who has been a key figure in India’s bowling attack across formats, especially in limited-overs cricket, has often been in the spotlight for his performances as well as his vibrant personality. Known for his consistency, control and ability to pick up crucial wickets in the middle overs, the leg-spinner has enjoyed a long and successful career at the highest level, earning recognition as one of India’s most reliable spin options.

The purchase of the BMW Z4 comes as a celebration of Chahal’s journey in international cricket and domestic leagues, where he continues to be a sought-after name. Fans were quick to take note of the star bowler’s latest acquisition, with many praising his choice of car and congratulating him on social media.

FPJ Shorts
Pune: What Caused The Fire At Jejuri Municipal Council Victory Celebrations? Read Full Details Here | VIDEO
Pune: What Caused The Fire At Jejuri Municipal Council Victory Celebrations? Read Full Details Here | VIDEO
India-New Zealand FTA: Duty-Free Access For Textiles, Footwear, Engineering & Marine Products
India-New Zealand FTA: Duty-Free Access For Textiles, Footwear, Engineering & Marine Products
'So Masculine': Smriti Mandhana Bodyshamed For Broad Shoulder & Athletic Figure, Netizens Call Her 'Male Version Of...'
'So Masculine': Smriti Mandhana Bodyshamed For Broad Shoulder & Athletic Figure, Netizens Call Her 'Male Version Of...'
Kala Utsav 2025: NCERT Highlights India’s Cultural Heritage Through Arts, Issues Advisory For Participants
Kala Utsav 2025: NCERT Highlights India’s Cultural Heritage Through Arts, Issues Advisory For Participants

As Yuzvendra Chahal continues to make an impact on the field with the ball in hand, his new BMW Z4 adds another highlight to his off-field life, symbolising both success and style.

'Bhaiya Aap 100 Centuries...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Post Celebrating Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI Century Delights Fans During IND Vs SA Match

Veteran Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal brought humor and camaraderie to the fore on social media following Virat Kohli’s brilliant century in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. Taking to X, Chahal hilariously wrote, “Bus mujhse 52 century's jayda waiting kab Virat Kohli bhaiya aap 100 century's jayda honge mujhse”, poking fun at the milestone and his own comparatively modest record.

The post came moments after Kohli reached his 52nd ODI century, an innings that was pivotal in India posting a formidable total of 349/8. Chahal’s playful message resonated with fans, highlighting the affectionate and humorous relationship between teammates in the Indian cricket setup. Social media users quickly shared and reacted to Chahal’s comment, praising both his wit and the lighthearted way he acknowledged Kohli’s milestone.

Chahal, known for his cheeky and engaging social media presence, used the post not only to celebrate Kohli’s achievement but also to inject some humor into the excitement surrounding the match. His words reflected the camaraderie and mutual respect that exists within the team, even as players continue to chase personal milestones alongside collective success.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'So Masculine': Smriti Mandhana Bodyshamed For Broad Shoulder & Athletic Figure, Netizens Call Her...

'So Masculine': Smriti Mandhana Bodyshamed For Broad Shoulder & Athletic Figure, Netizens Call Her...

Real Betis' HEARTWARMING Christmas Tradition, Fans Throw Soft Toys On Pitch For Disadvantaged Kids |...

Real Betis' HEARTWARMING Christmas Tradition, Fans Throw Soft Toys On Pitch For Disadvantaged Kids |...

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif To Host Pak U19 Team After Asia Cup 2025 Success

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif To Host Pak U19 Team After Asia Cup 2025 Success

Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Out Newly Purchased ₹88 Lakh BMW Z4 Car For A Spin; Check Stunning Pics

Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Out Newly Purchased ₹88 Lakh BMW Z4 Car For A Spin; Check Stunning Pics

'No Voice For Dipu Das?': Skipper Litton Das Questioned Over Silence On Atrocities Against Hindus In...

'No Voice For Dipu Das?': Skipper Litton Das Questioned Over Silence On Atrocities Against Hindus In...