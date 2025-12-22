 Bihar’s Samastipur Witnesses Tragic Death Of Elderly Couple Within Six Hours
Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
Stories of lifelong companionship are not confined to films; they also unfold in real life. One such heart-wrenching incident has emerged from Rosera in Bihar’s Samastipur district, leaving the entire locality in mourning.

Vishnudev Sahni (85), a resident of Ward No. 20 in Rosera town, fell critically ill on Saturday. His family rushed him for medical treatment, but fate had other plans. He breathed his last at around 3 pm. His only son, Dharm Sahni, performed his last rites on the banks of the Gandak River with the help of local residents.

However, the shock of losing her husband proved too much for his wife, Lalpari Devi (80). As her husband’s funeral procession left the house, she collapsed in grief. Despite medical attention, her condition deteriorated, and she passed away around 9 pm the same night.

Lalpari Devi’s last rites were performed on Sunday. The death of the elderly couple within just six hours plunged the entire neighbourhood into sorrow.

Family members and locals said the couple’s life was a symbol of love, trust, and mutual devotion. They lived together harmoniously and were regarded as an ideal couple in the area. Their story has left many with moist eyes, with people saying such love is granted only to the fortunate.

