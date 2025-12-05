Bihar: Samastipur Deputy Mayor & Jan Suraaj Candidate For Bihar Polls Watches ‘Obscene’ Dance, Seats Female Dancer Beside Him - VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@samastipurtown

Samastipur: A video has surfaced from Bihar’s Samastipur district and has gone viral on social media. In the video, the Deputy Mayor of Samastipur Municipal Corporation, Ram Balak Paswan, is seen sitting closely with a dancer on a wedding stage while she performs to the tune of a Bhojpuri song in the background.

The video shows the dancer performing with several guests, including Paswan. In the recent Bihar Assembly elections, he was a candidate from Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party for the Kalyanpur Assembly seat but lost the election.

The video also shows Paswan handing over cash to someone. Another man can be seen dancing in front of him with a bottle that appears to contain alcohol. Notably, liquor is banned in the state.

This incident reportedly took place four days ago during a wedding ceremony in the Warisnagar Assembly constituency.

“This is just a video from a wedding ceremony. We are popular, and as public representatives, we meet people often. We do engage in political outreach. Everyone has a need for us. I was there under the pretext of giving some money. I left shortly after. The video is not obscene. I do not know the person dancing with alcohol. It was a cultural program,” Paswan said, speaking to Hindi media outlets.

He added that the dancer suddenly sat on the chair next to him and started demanding ₹500. He had only ₹200, which he gave away.

Paswan has been active in politics since 1983 and has been associated with the JDU, LJP, and BJP at different points in his career. He has also worked under the guidance of Jananayak Karpoori Thakur. He secured 16,574 votes as a JSP candidate in the state elections held recently.