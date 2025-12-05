 Rajasthan HC Upholds Right Of Underage Adults To Live In Live-in Relationship, Directs Police Protection
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan HC Upholds Right Of Underage Adults To Live In Live-in Relationship, Directs Police Protection

Rajasthan HC Upholds Right Of Underage Adults To Live In Live-in Relationship, Directs Police Protection

The court heard a petition filed by a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman seeking protection, citing threats from their families. Justice Anoop Dhand, referring to Article 21 of the Constitution, stated that the right to life and personal liberty is guaranteed, and any threat to these rights amounts to a violation.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan HC Upholds Right Of Underage Adults To Live In Live-in Relationship, Directs Police Protection | File Pic (Representative Image)

In a landmark ruling, the Rajasthan High Court has held that two consenting adults can live in a live-in relationship even if they have not attained the legal age of marriage.

Petition Filed for Protection from Threats

The court heard a petition filed by a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman seeking protection, citing threats from their families. Justice Anoop Dhand, referring to Article 21 of the Constitution, stated that the right to life and personal liberty is guaranteed, and any threat to these rights amounts to a violation.

Couple’s Claims

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better Connectivity
Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better Connectivity
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering Begins, MoUs Signed With Global Universities
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering Begins, MoUs Signed With Global Universities
Navi Mumbai Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Outrage: Citizens’ Group Questions ‘Clean City’ Award, Files Strong Memorandum
Navi Mumbai Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Outrage: Citizens’ Group Questions ‘Clean City’ Award, Files Strong Memorandum
'LoPs Not Invited To Official Dinner For President Putin,' Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh
'LoPs Not Invited To Official Dinner For President Putin,' Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

The petitioners, residents of Kota, said they had voluntarily entered into a live-in relationship and had even signed a live-in agreement on October 27, 2025. They alleged that their families were unhappy with their decision and had threatened to kill them. Despite approaching Kota’s Kunhadi police station for protection, no action was taken on their application.

Government’s Argument

The state government contended that the man had not attained 21—the minimum legal age for marriage for men—and therefore should not be allowed to live in a live-in relationship.

Read Also
Rajasthan News: Bomb Threat Targets Ajmer Dargah & Collectorate; Search Reveals Hoax
article-image

Court Observations

Justice Dhand observed, “The state has a constitutional obligation to safeguard the life and liberty of every individual.” He further noted that live-in relationships are neither prohibited nor criminalised under Indian law.

Police Directed to Act

The court directed the police to consider the couple’s application according to the law, assess the threat perception, and ensure necessary protection if required.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'LoPs Not Invited To Official Dinner For President Putin,' Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

'LoPs Not Invited To Official Dinner For President Putin,' Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Rajasthan HC Upholds Right Of Underage Adults To Live In Live-in Relationship, Directs Police...

Rajasthan HC Upholds Right Of Underage Adults To Live In Live-in Relationship, Directs Police...

Bihar: Samastipur Deputy Mayor & Jan Suraaj Candidate For Bihar Polls Watches ‘Obscene’ Dance,...

Bihar: Samastipur Deputy Mayor & Jan Suraaj Candidate For Bihar Polls Watches ‘Obscene’ Dance,...

Identifying Bangladeshi & Rohingya Migrants Proves Difficult As Many Claim To Be From North-East...

Identifying Bangladeshi & Rohingya Migrants Proves Difficult As Many Claim To Be From North-East...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 05, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 05, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...