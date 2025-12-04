 Rajasthan News: Bomb Threat Targets Ajmer Dargah & Collectorate; Search Reveals Hoax
Rajasthan News: Bomb Threat Targets Ajmer Dargah & Collectorate; Search Reveals Hoax

Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana said, “An email was received at the Collectorate claiming that bombs had been planted at the Ajmer Dargah and the Collectorate. Following the message, all concerned departments were alerted. The Collectorate premises have been thoroughly searched, and the Dargah has been evacuated. No suspicious items have been found so far.”

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Bomb Threat Targets Ajmer Dargah & Collectorate; Search Reveals Hoax | ANI

Jaipur: The Ajmer Dargah and Collectorate received a bomb threat on Thursday afternoon. The email, sent to the Collector's official ID, stated, “Four RDX IEDs have been planted at the Ajmer Collector's office and the Garib Nawaz Dargah. They will explode as soon as Putin arrives.” However, the threat proved to be a hoax, as nothing suspicious was found at either place.

Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana said, “An email was received at the Collectorate claiming that bombs had been planted at the Ajmer Dargah and the Collectorate. Following the message, all concerned departments were alerted. The Collectorate premises have been thoroughly searched, and the Dargah has been evacuated. No suspicious items have been found so far.”

Police and intelligence teams conducted extensive searches using metal detectors and dog squads. The Collectorate staff and the Dargah premises were evacuated and checked.

Entry to the dargah was closed around 1:00 pm and was resumed after approximately two and a half hours, when nothing suspicious was found at the shrine.

Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Sharma said, “ Every corner of the Dargah and Collectorate was searched. The search operation lasted for an hour at the Collectorate and two hours at the Dargah. No suspicious objects were found at either location."

The threat is being considered serious as the 814th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti will start on December 17th. Looking at this, the security agencies have been put on high alert as thousands of pilgrims from India and abroad and even from Pakistan visit Dargah during the Urs.

