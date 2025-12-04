'Fortunate To Build Friendships Across Parties': BJP's Naveen Jindal Reacts To Congress MP Vivek Tankha's Post Over Viral Photo

BJP MP Naveen Jindal with Congress MP Vivek Tankha's | X/@top_gun55

New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament is underway, and a picture of BJP Lok Sabha MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal smiling and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha speaking to each other at the Parliament House Complex has gone viral. The picture was shared on X by a user.

"Have known Naveen ji since 1990s. In old MP , now Chhattisgarh, he has a big industrial empire," Tankha said responding to the post.

Responding to Tankha's post, Jindal, who joined the BJP in 2024, said, "Over the years, during my time in Congress and now in BJP, I have been fortunate to build many friendships across parties. Some of these bonds were formed long before public life began."

He also called Tankha "one such old friend" and one of the finest legal minds he has known.

"@VTankha Ji has been one such old friend and one of the finest legal minds I have known," he said.

"Good friendships stand the test of time and only grow stronger," he said, concluding his post.

Meanwhile, A rehearsal photo of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut dancing with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and NCP leader Supriya Sule during a sangeet practice session for the pre-wedding celebrations of fellow parliamentarian Naveen Jindal’s daughter has gone viral. This event brought leaders from rival political camps onto the same stage.