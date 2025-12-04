'A Light That Will Never Dim': Political Leaders Mourn Death Of Kaushal Swaraj Kaushal At 73

Senior advocate and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal passed away today at the age of 73, leaving the political and legal fraternity in mourning. The husband of late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, Kaushal was remembered for his distinguished public service and legal acumen.

His daughter, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, announced his passing in an emotional social media post, describing her father's affection, discipline, simplicity, patriotism, and boundless patience as guiding lights in her life. She expressed solace in believing he has reunited with her mother in eternal peace.

Born on July 12, 1952, in Solan, Kaushal made history by becoming Mizoram's governor at the age of 37 in 1990, one of the youngest individuals to hold such a position.

Outpouring of Condolences

Political leaders across party lines expressed their grief and paid homage to the departed leader.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju described Kaushal as a distinguished public figure whose wisdom, warmth, and dedication earned immense respect. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited Kaushal's Delhi residence to pay his respects and console Bansuri Swaraj and family members. In his tribute, Birla noted that Kaushal upheld high values of justice, democracy, and national service throughout his long public life, remembering his simple, sensitive, and dedicated personality.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar prayed for the departed soul and sought divine strength for Bansuri and the family during this difficult time.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya conveyed his deep sadness and extended condolences to Bansuri Swaraj and the entire family.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur mourned the untimely demise of one of India's most revered legal luminaries, praying for strength and courage for the family, especially Bansuri Swaraj.

Crossing party lines, AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Somnath Bharti expressed his upset at the sudden passing, seeking divine blessings for Kaushal and inner strength for his daughter to bear the unbearable loss.

BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda paid his last respects to the former Rajya Sabha MP and Supreme Court advocate, noting he knew Kaushal well and offering prayers for his sadgati.