 Ghaziabad Shocker: Masked Man Stabs 80-Year-Old Jewellery Shop Owner To Death In Modinagar; Locals Thrash Assailant; Disturbing Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGhaziabad Shocker: Masked Man Stabs 80-Year-Old Jewellery Shop Owner To Death In Modinagar; Locals Thrash Assailant; Disturbing Video

Ghaziabad Shocker: Masked Man Stabs 80-Year-Old Jewellery Shop Owner To Death In Modinagar; Locals Thrash Assailant; Disturbing Video

A masked man fatally stabbed jewellery shop owner Girdhari Lal in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar on Wednesday. CCTV footage showed the assailant rushing in and repeatedly stabbing Lal. A jeweller's relative tried to intervene, but the assailant escaped briefly before being caught and beaten by locals. He was later handed over to the police as the disturbing video circulated online.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Masked Man Stabs 80-Year-Old Jewellery Shop Owner To Death In Modinagar; Locals Thrash Assailant (Screengrab) | X

Ghaziabad: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, where a masked man barged into a jewellery shop and stabbed its owner to death with a sharp object on Thursday (December 4). The incident was recorded on CCTV installed in the shop, and a disturbing video surfaced online.

In the video, it could be seen that the masked man entered the shop and rushed towards its owner, Girdhari Lal. He first threw chilli powder at his eyes and then started stabbing him. The shop is situated in Modinagar town's Govindpuri area.

Video Of The Incident (Disturbing Visuals, Viewers Discretion Required):

After hearing the commotion, a person believed to be Lal's relative entered the shop and confronted the assailant. The video shows the man trying to overpower the accused. However, the accused managed to flee. The accused was later caught by locals and thrashed by them. He was then handed over to the police.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: 12 Booked For Using Dead Man’s Identity To Fraudulently Obtain CIDCO Plot In Panvel
Navi Mumbai News: 12 Booked For Using Dead Man’s Identity To Fraudulently Obtain CIDCO Plot In Panvel
TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 Issued; Direct Link Here
TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 Issued; Direct Link Here
Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More Auspicious Day
Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More Auspicious Day
Bhiwandi Factory Blaze: Brush Unit In Kalher Gutted In Midnight Fire, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO
Bhiwandi Factory Blaze: Brush Unit In Kalher Gutted In Midnight Fire, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Assailant Thrashed By Locals (Disturbing Visuals, Viewers Discretion Required):

Cops reportedly recovered the murder weapon and chilli powder from the accused. The jewellery shop owner succumbed to his injuries. According to a police official, Lal's brother was also injured in the attack. He is out of danger. The motive of the attack is not known.

Statement By Police Official:

A detailed investigation has been launched. The police are probing whether anybody else was also involved in the conspiracy.

Panic gripped the area after the incident. Locals staged a protest demanding strict action against the assailant.

The Congress's Uttar Pradesh unit slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the incident.

"In Ghaziabad's Modinagar today, a brutal murder of the jeweler Giridhari Lal was carried out in broad daylight. This is not just a murder; it is direct proof of the hollowed-out law and order system in the state. Criminals are fearless, and the common public is terrified," the Congress said.

"What kind of 'reform' system is this of the BJP? We demand an answer!" it added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'A Light That Will Never Dim': Political Leaders Mourn Death Of Kaushal Swaraj Kaushal At 73

'A Light That Will Never Dim': Political Leaders Mourn Death Of Kaushal Swaraj Kaushal At 73

'Opposition By Day, Celebration Partners By Night': Kangana Ranaut’s Dance Rehearsal With Mahua...

'Opposition By Day, Celebration Partners By Night': Kangana Ranaut’s Dance Rehearsal With Mahua...

Air India Reports Three Technical Glitches In Boeing 787 Fleet Since July; DGCA Orders Enhanced...

Air India Reports Three Technical Glitches In Boeing 787 Fleet Since July; DGCA Orders Enhanced...

Ghaziabad Shocker: Masked Man Stabs 80-Year-Old Jewellery Shop Owner To Death In Modinagar; Locals...

Ghaziabad Shocker: Masked Man Stabs 80-Year-Old Jewellery Shop Owner To Death In Modinagar; Locals...

Supreme Court Asks All High Courts To Submit Pending Acid Attack Case Details In 4 Weeks; Terms...

Supreme Court Asks All High Courts To Submit Pending Acid Attack Case Details In 4 Weeks; Terms...