Ghaziabad Shocker: Masked Man Stabs 80-Year-Old Jewellery Shop Owner To Death In Modinagar; Locals Thrash Assailant; Disturbing Video

Masked Man Stabs 80-Year-Old Jewellery Shop Owner To Death In Modinagar; Locals Thrash Assailant (Screengrab) | X

Ghaziabad: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, where a masked man barged into a jewellery shop and stabbed its owner to death with a sharp object on Thursday (December 4). The incident was recorded on CCTV installed in the shop, and a disturbing video surfaced online.

In the video, it could be seen that the masked man entered the shop and rushed towards its owner, Girdhari Lal. He first threw chilli powder at his eyes and then started stabbing him. The shop is situated in Modinagar town's Govindpuri area.

Video Of The Incident (Disturbing Visuals, Viewers Discretion Required):

Law and order in UP: Exhibit 21372



Warning: Disturbing video



An assailant threw chilli powder and stabbed to death a jeweller sitting inside his shop in Modinagar town of Ghaziabad district in UP. A person alerted by the commotion tried to confront the attacker who was later… pic.twitter.com/cu7Lq5aNSP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 4, 2025

After hearing the commotion, a person believed to be Lal's relative entered the shop and confronted the assailant. The video shows the man trying to overpower the accused. However, the accused managed to flee. The accused was later caught by locals and thrashed by them. He was then handed over to the police.

Assailant Thrashed By Locals (Disturbing Visuals, Viewers Discretion Required):

Cops reportedly recovered the murder weapon and chilli powder from the accused. The jewellery shop owner succumbed to his injuries. According to a police official, Lal's brother was also injured in the attack. He is out of danger. The motive of the attack is not known.

Statement By Police Official:

A detailed investigation has been launched. The police are probing whether anybody else was also involved in the conspiracy.

Panic gripped the area after the incident. Locals staged a protest demanding strict action against the assailant.

The Congress's Uttar Pradesh unit slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the incident.

"In Ghaziabad's Modinagar today, a brutal murder of the jeweler Giridhari Lal was carried out in broad daylight. This is not just a murder; it is direct proof of the hollowed-out law and order system in the state. Criminals are fearless, and the common public is terrified," the Congress said.

"What kind of 'reform' system is this of the BJP? We demand an answer!" it added.