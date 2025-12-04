Air India Reports Three Technical Glitches In Boeing 787 Fleet Since July; DGCA Orders Enhanced Inspections

Air India | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Air India has reported three technical glitches, since July this year, related to Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, said that after the accident of the Boeing 787 aircraft on June 12, 2025 in Ahmedabad, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued directions to Air India to carry out enhanced safety inspections on its fleet of Boeing-787 aircraft. All Boeing aircraft were checked and found satisfactory by the airline.

He further stated that DGCA ensures the compliance of airlines with all safety and maintenance standards through the mechanism of conducting surveillance, spot check, night surveillance etc. of the airlines and its personnel. The observations and findings made during surveillance, spot check and night surveillance are provided to the airlines for taking corrective action.

In case of violation, DGCA takes enforcement action in accordance with laid down procedures which may consist of warning, suspension, cancellation including imposition of financial penalty to the airlines or their personnel, the minister explained.

He pointed out that during operations, an aircraft may experience technical faults due to malfunctioning of components equipment fitted on the aircraft which require rectification action by the airlines for continued safe, efficient and reliable air transport service. These technical snags are reported by the flight crew on receiving an aural or visual warning in the cockpit or an indication of a faulty system or while experiencing difficulty in operating the aircraft.

These snags are recorded by the flight crew in the Flight Report Book of the aircraft and after completion of the flight which is examined by a duly qualified and type-rated Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME), as per the procedure laid down in the Manufacturer's Aircraft Maintenance Manual (AMM)/ Trouble Shooting Manual, the minister said.

The snag is thereafter rectified as per the procedure in the AMM and may involve replacement of components, testing, servicing etc. Upon satisfactory rectification, the aircraft is released for service and an entry to this effect is made in the Flight Report Book, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)