Who Was Swaraj Kaushal? Late BJP Leader Sushma Swaraj's Husband Passes Away At 73

New Delhi: Former Mizoram governor and late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj's husband, Swaraj Kaushal, passed away on Thursday at the age of 73. The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted on 'X' informing that his last rites will be performed at 4:30 p.m. today at Lodhi Road burial ground.

BJP Delhi took to X and said, "The Member of Parliament and State Minister Sushri Bansuri Swaraj ji's father, Shri Swaraj Kaushal ji, passed away today on 4 December 2025. His last rites will be performed today on 4 December 2025, at 4:30 PM at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground."

Who was Swaraj Kaushal?

Swaraj Kaushal was born on July 12, 1952. He was one of the most senior lawyers of the Supreme Court. He studied at Delhi University and Punjab University, respectively. After this, he started practising law. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Supreme Court of India at the age of 34. He served as the Governor of Mizoram at the age of 37. His term was between 1990 and 1993.