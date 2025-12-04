UP Marks Wildlife Conservation Day With Strong Eco Tourism Push As Wildlife Sightings Rise To Over 1.45 Lakh In Terai Belt

UP Eco Tourism Development Board |

Lucknow: On World Wildlife Conservation Day, Uttar Pradesh showcased how conservation and eco tourism are reinforcing each other across the state’s forests and wetlands. Officials say restored habitats, responsible tourism and community participation are helping wildlife return in larger numbers.

Over the last three years, the UP Eco Tourism Development Board has spent Rs 161 crore on low impact facilities in natural destinations. The investments include Rs 21.04 crore in 2022 to 23, Rs 68.56 crore in 2023 to 24 and Rs 72.30 crore in 2024 to 25. The focus has been on nature trails, viewing towers, birdwatching points, eco friendly signage, small cafeterias and children’s activity zones. These facilities are designed to enhance the visitor experience without disturbing ecological balance.

The push is showing visible impact on the ground. According to the 2025 wildlife assessment, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve has recorded more than 1.13 lakh animals. Katarniaghat Wildlife Division has nearly 18,000 and buffer zones add another 14,000 sightings. The Terai region now reports more than 1.45 lakh wildlife presence overall. In 2022, the estimate was close to 92,000 in the same belt.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Officials attribute the rise to habitat protection work, wetland conservation, increased patrolling, grassland restoration, water resource development and continuous monitoring by forest teams. The growing number of tigers and rhinos indicates stronger ecological stability in their habitats.

As a result, reserves like Dudhwa, Pilibhit, Katarniaghat, Amangarh and Sohagibarwa are welcoming more families, students, wildlife photographers and nature enthusiasts. Conservation efforts in Braj, the Ganga belt, Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions are also supporting nature based tourism.

Community participation remains a key driver of Uttar Pradesh’s model. Trained nature guides in Dudhwa, Pilibhit and Katarniaghat help visitors understand wildlife behaviour and forest ecosystems. The Tharu community has been linked with tourism through local food, craft and homestays, creating new income opportunities that encourage protection of forests and animals.

The state has placed eco tourism and conservation at the centre of its long term agenda under the Viksit Uttar Pradesh 2047 vision. At a recent tourism workshop in Lucknow, experts discussed strengthening forest rest houses, expanding nature education programmes and developing butterfly trails, wetland circuits and guided jungle experiences. The Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Azad Bird Sanctuary, home to more than 85 butterfly species, was cited as a successful example of biodiversity attracting visitors.

Under the plan, Uttar Pradesh aims to expand tourism without harming sensitive habitats, keep destinations clean and regulated, share tourism revenue with local communities, promote school and college learning tours and increase visitor awareness while preventing overcrowding.

“Eco tourism is not an add on for us. It is central to Uttar Pradesh’s 2047 vision. If conservation is strong, tourism grows. If tourism is responsible, conservation becomes stronger,” Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said. He added that the priority is to keep visitor experience safe, responsible and memorable.

With rising wildlife numbers in the Terai belt, improved facilities, active forest teams and community engagement, Uttar Pradesh is positioning its forests as a major source of environmental protection, local livelihood and sustainable travel in the years ahead.