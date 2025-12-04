 Trade Deals, Mobility Pact, S-400 Upgrades: What’s Likely On Table During Putin’s India Trip
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTrade Deals, Mobility Pact, S-400 Upgrades: What’s Likely On Table During Putin’s India Trip

Trade Deals, Mobility Pact, S-400 Upgrades: What’s Likely On Table During Putin’s India Trip

Senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs have indicated that the primary focus of the discussions will be on boosting trade and economic cooperation, an area that has seen significant growth in recent years. Both countries are working to address the current trade imbalance, with India pushing for expanded exports such as seafood, potatoes, pomegranates, processed foods.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Russian President Vladimir Putin | AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in New Delhi this evening for a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations. Indian officials have described Putin’s visit as “important” and reflective of a partnership that has remained steady over the years. During the visit, trade, mobility, defence, energy, and regional security will be high on the agenda.

Senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs have indicated that the primary focus of the discussions will be on boosting trade and economic cooperation, an area that has seen significant growth in recent years. Both countries are working to address the current trade imbalance, with India pushing for expanded exports such as seafood, potatoes, pomegranates, processed foods, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical products. At the same time, India remains heavily dependent on Russian fertilisers, importing between three to five million tonnes annually and looking to deepen this engagement.

Read Also
Ukraine’s NATO Bid Dominates Lengthy Moscow Talks Between Russian President Vladimir Putin And...
article-image

One of the key expected outcomes of the visit is the finalisation of a mobility pact that would ease the movement of skilled and semi-skilled workers between the two nations. The agreement is currently in its final stages of internal approval. Progress has also been made on a Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, with both sides aiming for a swift conclusion, according to sources.

Diplomatic engagement is also expanding: India’s new consulate in Kazan has recently begun operations, and another consulate in Yekaterinburg is set to open soon. Several agreements covering trade, economic cooperation, healthcare, and media are expected to be signed during the visit.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: 12 Booked For Using Dead Man’s Identity To Fraudulently Obtain CIDCO Plot In Panvel
Navi Mumbai News: 12 Booked For Using Dead Man’s Identity To Fraudulently Obtain CIDCO Plot In Panvel
TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 Issued; Direct Link Here
TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 Issued; Direct Link Here
Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More Auspicious Day
Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More Auspicious Day
Bhiwandi Factory Blaze: Brush Unit In Kalher Gutted In Midnight Fire, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO
Bhiwandi Factory Blaze: Brush Unit In Kalher Gutted In Midnight Fire, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Although defence agreements typically remain confidential during high-level meetings, sources indicate that these discussions will be significant. Officials noted that bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation, established in 2002, continues to be a core element of the relationship. Global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, will also be discussed, with India reiterating its stance in favour of peaceful dialogue.

Reports suggest that India is considering procuring additional S-400 air defence systems following their effective use during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May, and may also explore the possibility of acquiring the S-500 platform. Talks may include discussions on Su-57 stealth aircraft and pending S-400 deliveries. Russia has also reportedly offered further price reductions on crude oil in view of shifting global market dynamics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'A Light That Will Never Dim': Political Leaders Mourn Death Of Kaushal Swaraj Kaushal At 73

'A Light That Will Never Dim': Political Leaders Mourn Death Of Kaushal Swaraj Kaushal At 73

'Opposition By Day, Celebration Partners By Night': Kangana Ranaut’s Dance Rehearsal With Mahua...

'Opposition By Day, Celebration Partners By Night': Kangana Ranaut’s Dance Rehearsal With Mahua...

Air India Reports Three Technical Glitches In Boeing 787 Fleet Since July; DGCA Orders Enhanced...

Air India Reports Three Technical Glitches In Boeing 787 Fleet Since July; DGCA Orders Enhanced...

Ghaziabad Shocker: Masked Man Stabs 80-Year-Old Jewellery Shop Owner To Death In Modinagar; Locals...

Ghaziabad Shocker: Masked Man Stabs 80-Year-Old Jewellery Shop Owner To Death In Modinagar; Locals...

Supreme Court Asks All High Courts To Submit Pending Acid Attack Case Details In 4 Weeks; Terms...

Supreme Court Asks All High Courts To Submit Pending Acid Attack Case Details In 4 Weeks; Terms...