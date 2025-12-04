Trade Deals, Mobility Pact, S-400 Upgrades: What’s Likely On Table During Putin’s India Trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin | AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in New Delhi this evening for a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations. Indian officials have described Putin’s visit as “important” and reflective of a partnership that has remained steady over the years. During the visit, trade, mobility, defence, energy, and regional security will be high on the agenda.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs have indicated that the primary focus of the discussions will be on boosting trade and economic cooperation, an area that has seen significant growth in recent years. Both countries are working to address the current trade imbalance, with India pushing for expanded exports such as seafood, potatoes, pomegranates, processed foods, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical products. At the same time, India remains heavily dependent on Russian fertilisers, importing between three to five million tonnes annually and looking to deepen this engagement.

One of the key expected outcomes of the visit is the finalisation of a mobility pact that would ease the movement of skilled and semi-skilled workers between the two nations. The agreement is currently in its final stages of internal approval. Progress has also been made on a Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, with both sides aiming for a swift conclusion, according to sources.

Diplomatic engagement is also expanding: India’s new consulate in Kazan has recently begun operations, and another consulate in Yekaterinburg is set to open soon. Several agreements covering trade, economic cooperation, healthcare, and media are expected to be signed during the visit.

Although defence agreements typically remain confidential during high-level meetings, sources indicate that these discussions will be significant. Officials noted that bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation, established in 2002, continues to be a core element of the relationship. Global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, will also be discussed, with India reiterating its stance in favour of peaceful dialogue.

Reports suggest that India is considering procuring additional S-400 air defence systems following their effective use during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May, and may also explore the possibility of acquiring the S-500 platform. Talks may include discussions on Su-57 stealth aircraft and pending S-400 deliveries. Russia has also reportedly offered further price reductions on crude oil in view of shifting global market dynamics.