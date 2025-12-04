Tamil Nadu News: Erode Principal District Court Sentences 18 Bangladesh Nationals To 2 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Illegal Stay In India

Erode Principal District Court sentences 18 Bangladesh nationals to two years RI for illegal stay under BNS and Foreigners Act | Representational Image

Chennai, Dec 04: In two separate cases, 18 Bangladesh nationals who were arrested for staying in India without valid documents were sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment by the Erode Principal District Court on Wednesday.

Arrests Made In Perundurai

According to police, the first group of 11 individuals was arrested on February 15, 2025, from Kuppaikadu in Panickampalayam, Perundurai. A second group of seven was detained on April 23, 2025, at Ellai Medu Pirivu in Perundurai. Both arrests were made on charges of illegal stay under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Foreigners Act.

Detained In Puzhal, Tiruchi & Attur Camps

Following their arrest, the accused were lodged in Puzhal Prison, and the Tiruchi and Attur special camps. The cases were later transferred to the Principal District Court.

Court Upholds Charges

After examining the evidence presented by the prosecution, Principal District Judge S. Sameena ruled that the charges had been proven. All 18 were convicted and sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a total fine of ₹1.96 lakh.

Convicts To Be Sent Back To Bangladesh

The court accordingly directed that, after deducting the time already spent in custody, the convicts be sent back to Bangladesh to complete their imprisonment in their country.