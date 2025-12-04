Tamil Nadu BJP Demands White Paper From CM Stalin Over NEP Opposition, Stalled JNVs & PM-SHRI Schools

BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad | IANS

Chennai: The BJP has intensified its criticism of the Tamil Nadu government’s education policies, with party spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad demanding that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin release a comprehensive white paper explaining the state’s continued opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its refusal to implement key Central schemes such as Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and PM-SHRI Schools.

The demand follows Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s remarks in Parliament on December 2, where he raised serious concerns over Tamil Nadu’s reluctance to cooperate with the Centre on student-centric education initiatives.

Minister Pradhan reiterated that the Centre is fully prepared to release all pending educational funds, provided the state “adopts an open-minded approach” and prioritises the welfare of students over political compulsions.

Prasad said the Chief Minister must give the people of Tamil Nadu a transparent and accountable explanation, especially in light of the Minister’s observations.

He urged CM Stalin to “rise above partisanship” and address the concerns surrounding the blocking of NEP components that can enhance student skills, expand opportunities, and modernise the state’s education ecosystem.

According to Prasad, Tamil Nadu’s refusal to sign the required Memorandum of Understanding has stalled the rollout of JNVs and the PM-SHRI Scheme, despite repeated assurances of cooperation from the Centre.

He accused the state government of invoking “false propaganda” on Hindi imposition to oppose the NEP’s three-language formula, which he said does not mandate Hindi but encourages multilingual learning to empower students.

Prasad pointed to the Supreme Court’s recent directive urging expedited consultations between the Centre and states on establishing JNVs, stressing that Tamil Nadu’s current stance deprives rural students, Scheduled Tribes, and girl children of high-quality educational opportunities.

To ensure transparency, Prasad called on the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the performance of the Tamil Nadu Education Department and the state’s non-implementation of NEP norms.

He said “outdated Dravidian rhetoric” should not hinder the constitutional right to education or limit the prospects of millions of students. Urging the Chief Minister to respond substantively to Union Minister Pradhan’s questions, Prasad said Tamil Nadu’s education system can progress only through constructive federal cooperation and a sincere student-first approach.

