AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Objection Window Open Till December 10

Canva

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: Bar Council of India, BCI has issued AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025. Candidates who took the All India Bar Examination can view the provisional key at allindiabarexamination.com, the AIBE's official website.

Along with the answer key, the objection window has also opened. Thw objection tracker window will remain open from December 3 to December 10, 2025. It is recommended that candidates go over the answer keys and voice any issues within the allotted time.

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: Steps to download answer key

Candidates can use the instructions below to download the solution key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click the AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to review the answer keys on a new page.

Step 4: Get the solution key here.

Step 5: Keep a physical copy of the same for subsequent need.

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025:

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: Passing criteria

Candidates from the general category will likely need to receive a minimum of 40% and SC/ST candidates a minimum of 35% in order to pass the AIBE Exam and receive a certificate of practice. After the final answer key is made available, the actual passing scores will be verified.

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: Exam details

On 30 November of this year, the 20th bar exam was administered nationwide at a number of testing locations. From 1 to 4 pm, the exam was administered in a single shift.

Candidates should visit the AIBE website for additional relevant information.