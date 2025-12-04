 AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Objection Window Open Till December 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Objection Window Open Till December 10

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Objection Window Open Till December 10

BCI has released the AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 on allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can review the provisional key and raise objections from December 3 to 10, 2025.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Canva

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: Bar Council of India, BCI has issued AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025. Candidates who took the All India Bar Examination can view the provisional key at allindiabarexamination.com, the AIBE's official website.

Along with the answer key, the objection window has also opened. Thw objection tracker window will remain open from December 3 to December 10, 2025. It is recommended that candidates go over the answer keys and voice any issues within the allotted time.

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: Steps to download answer key

Candidates can use the instructions below to download the solution key:

FPJ Shorts
AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Objection Window Open Till December 10
AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Objection Window Open Till December 10
Ukraine’s NATO Bid Dominates Lengthy Moscow Talks Between Russian President Vladimir Putin And Senior US Officials
Ukraine’s NATO Bid Dominates Lengthy Moscow Talks Between Russian President Vladimir Putin And Senior US Officials
Pharmaceutical, Agricultural & Engineering Goods Capable Of Heavy Lifting, Strengthening Exports To Russia
Pharmaceutical, Agricultural & Engineering Goods Capable Of Heavy Lifting, Strengthening Exports To Russia
OpenAI, TCS In Advanced Talks For Landmark AI Partnership In India: All Details
OpenAI, TCS In Advanced Talks For Landmark AI Partnership In India: All Details

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click the AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to review the answer keys on a new page.

Step 4: Get the solution key here.

Step 5: Keep a physical copy of the same for subsequent need.

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025:

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: Passing criteria

Candidates from the general category will likely need to receive a minimum of 40% and SC/ST candidates a minimum of 35% in order to pass the AIBE Exam and receive a certificate of practice. After the final answer key is made available, the actual passing scores will be verified.

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: Exam details

On 30 November of this year, the 20th bar exam was administered nationwide at a number of testing locations. From 1 to 4 pm, the exam was administered in a single shift.

Candidates should visit the AIBE website for additional relevant information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Objection Window Open Till December...

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released At allindiabarexamination.com; Objection Window Open Till December...

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Tentative Answer Key 2025 Out; Raise Objection Till December 6

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Tentative Answer Key 2025 Out; Raise Objection Till December 6

Youth Fires Gun Twice In Air Outside College In UP's Saharanpur

Youth Fires Gun Twice In Air Outside College In UP's Saharanpur

NEP 2020 Pushes Multilingual Learning: HEIs Directed To Implement ‘Learn One More Bharatiya...

NEP 2020 Pushes Multilingual Learning: HEIs Directed To Implement ‘Learn One More Bharatiya...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Welcomes Calcutta HC Order Restoring 32,000 Primary Teachers’ Jobs,...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Welcomes Calcutta HC Order Restoring 32,000 Primary Teachers’ Jobs,...