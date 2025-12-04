 KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here
KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here

The registration procedure for Teaching and Non-Teaching positions is going to end today, December 4, 2025 by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Candidates can apply on the official website of KVS or NVS at navodaya.gov.in or kvsangathan.nic.in. This recruiting campaign will fill 14,967 positions within the organisation.

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will finish the registration procedure for Teaching and Non-Teaching positions on December 4, 2025. Those who wish to submit applications for the positions can visit the official websites of NVS at navodaya.gov.in and KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruiting campaign will fill 14,967 positions within the organisation. The exact vacancy breakup includes:

a. Assistant Commissioner: 8

b. Assistant Commissioner (Academics): 9

c. Principal: 227

d. Vice Principal: 58

e. PGT: 2,996

f. TGT: 6,215

g. Librarian: 147

h. PRT: 3,365

i. Non-teaching: 1,942

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit an application online, aspirants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KVS or NVS at navodaya.gov.in or kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the teaching, non-teaching posts registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to register themselves and then log in to the account.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the documents, pay the application fee, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Selection process

a. The selection procedure for these positions will include a two-tier examination followed by an interview: KVS, Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, PGT, TGT (including Librarian and PRT), Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Translator. The merit list will be generated by weighting candidates' Tier-2 and Interview scores at 85% and 15%, respectively. The interview will be scored 100.

Read the official notification here

b. Stenographers (Grades I and II) and Junior Secretariat Assistants: The selection procedure includes a skill test. The merit list will be compiled based on the marks earned by candidates in Tier-2, subject to passing the skill exam.

Note: There will be no interviews or skill tests for the Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant positions.

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: CBSE releases an important notice

Meanwhile, CBSE has stated that the prerequisites for many roles in KVS and NVS are not identical, and there is a little discrepancy in credentials even when the post name is the same in both organisations. Because of the disparity in qualifications, the portal displays different qualification dropdowns for each role.

