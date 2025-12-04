KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 | examinationservices.nic.in

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will finish the registration procedure for Teaching and Non-Teaching positions on December 4, 2025. Those who wish to submit applications for the positions can visit the official websites of NVS at navodaya.gov.in and KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruiting campaign will fill 14,967 positions within the organisation. The exact vacancy breakup includes:

a. Assistant Commissioner: 8

b. Assistant Commissioner (Academics): 9

c. Principal: 227

d. Vice Principal: 58

e. PGT: 2,996

f. TGT: 6,215

g. Librarian: 147

h. PRT: 3,365

i. Non-teaching: 1,942

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit an application online, aspirants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KVS or NVS at navodaya.gov.in or kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the teaching, non-teaching posts registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates will have to register themselves and then log in to the account.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the documents, pay the application fee, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Selection process

a. The selection procedure for these positions will include a two-tier examination followed by an interview: KVS, Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, PGT, TGT (including Librarian and PRT), Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Translator. The merit list will be generated by weighting candidates' Tier-2 and Interview scores at 85% and 15%, respectively. The interview will be scored 100.

Read the official notification here

b. Stenographers (Grades I and II) and Junior Secretariat Assistants: The selection procedure includes a skill test. The merit list will be compiled based on the marks earned by candidates in Tier-2, subject to passing the skill exam.

Note: There will be no interviews or skill tests for the Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant positions.

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: CBSE releases an important notice

Meanwhile, CBSE has stated that the prerequisites for many roles in KVS and NVS are not identical, and there is a little discrepancy in credentials even when the post name is the same in both organisations. Because of the disparity in qualifications, the portal displays different qualification dropdowns for each role.