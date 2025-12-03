RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Tentative Answer Key 2025 Out; Raise Objection Till December 6

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Tentative Answer Key 2025 | rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the tentative answer key for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) Exam 2024, which was held in 2025.

The answer key enables applicants to review their preliminary scores before the final results. The RPSC has also introduced an objection window in which applicants can protest any anomalies in the tentative key.

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the answer key, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the RPSC official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Answer Keys” section.

Step 3: After this, click on the “ASST. STATISTICAL OFFICER – Provisional Answer Key 2025” link.

Step 4: Now, the answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key PDF using the RPSC credentials.

Direct link to access the answer key

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Answer Key 2025: Objection window details

The objection period will begin on December 4, 2025, and end on December 6, 2025. Aspirants who discover errors in the tentative answer key can file objections online. Each objection must include valid supporting evidence from credible sources. A small fee per question may apply. Objections received after the last date will not be considered.

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Answer Key 2025: How to raise an objection?

To raise the objection, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the RPSC official website and log in using the credentials, such as SSO ID and password.

Step 2: Next, go to the “Online Objection” section available under “News & Events” or the relevant notification link.

Step 3: Next, select the ASO Provisional Answer Key 2025.

Step 4: Now, identify the question(s) the candidate wishes to challenge and provide the correct answer with valid supporting references or documents.

Step 5: After this, pay the nominal fee per question, if applicable, as indicated in the portal and then submit.

According to an official press release published by the RPSC officials, aspirants would have to pay Rs. 100 to file complaints about the answer key.

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer 2025: Important dates

The RPSC has released the provisional answer key on December 3, 2025. Candidates can submit objections from December 4, 2025, with the objection window closing on December 6, 2025. The final answer key and the result will be announced by the commission after reviewing all objections.