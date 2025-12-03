 Meet Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe: 19-Year-Old Vedic Prodigy Who Completed Dandakrama Parayanam In 50 Days; Check His Educational Qualifications
A 19-year-old Vedic scholar, Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe, achieved a historic milestone in Varanasi by completing the rare Dandakrama Parayanam of the Shukla Yajurveda—performed in its purest form after nearly 200 years. Trained rigorously by his father and guru, Vedabrahmasri Mahesh Chandrakant Rekhe, he flawlessly recited 2,000 mantras over 50 days.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe | X

A remarkable and historic spiritual milestone has been achieved in Varanasi, where 19-year-old Vedic scholar Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe completed the Dandakrama Parayanam, one of the rarest and most intricate recitation traditions of the Shukla Yajurveda. According to scholars, this authentic, classical form of chanting has perhaps been rendered in its purest structure for the first time in almost two centuries.

This achievement of Devavrat is the result of years of disciplined training under his father and guru, Vedabrahmasri Mahesh Chandrakant Rekhe, an outstanding Vedic authority and chief examiner for the Shukla Yajurveda Madhyandina branch. Their combined dedication has revived a tradition that only a select few experts have been able to execute in documented history.

Who is Mahesh Chandrakant Rekhe?

Mahesh Rekhe is a renowned Vedic scholar from Maharashtra who has mastery over the Shukla Yajurveda, belonging to the Madhyandina branch. He has spent decades preserving ancient oral recitation techniques that demand precision, rigorous discipline, and immaculate phonetic control.

Apart from being the chief examiner for Shukla Yajurveda Madhyandina Shakha examinations under the Veda Poshaka Sabha of Sringeri Peetham, he is the primary mentor of his son, shaping him through traditional and intensive oral training.

PM Narendra Modi tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised a teenager on December 2, 2205. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “What 19-year-old Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe has done will be remembered by the coming generations!”

“Every person passionate about Indian culture is proud of him for completing the Dandakrama Parayanam, consisting of 2000 mantras of the Shukla Yajurveda’s Madhyandini branch, in 50 days without any interruption. This includes several Vedic verses and sacred words recited flawlessly. He embodies the finest of our Guru Parampara,” he added.

“As the MP from Kashi, I am elated that this extraordinary feat took place in this sacred city. My Pranams to his family, the several saints, seers, scholars and organisations from all over India that have supported him,” PM Modi concluded.

About Dandakrama Parayanam

Considered the "pinnacle of Vedic recitation," Dandakrama Parayanam is extremely intricate, far surpassing standard chanting methods. It contains nearly 2,000 mantras from the Shukla Yajurveda put together in a very specific order. The technique requires impeccable memory, controlled breathing, perfect rhythm, and strict adherence to intonation rules. Traditionally recited entirely from memory, it is so challenging that only two or three authentic performances are known in modern history.

