SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 996 Posts Starts Today; Check Application Fees Here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is accepting applications for Specialist Cadre Officer positions. Eligible aspirants can apply online on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The deadline to apply is December 23, 2025.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 996 positions within the organisation. The post-wise breakup is:

1. VP Wealth (SRM): 506 posts

2. AVP Wealth (RM): 206 posts

3. Customer Relationship Executive: 284 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must have a graduation degree from a government-recognised university or institution, and can verify the age limit criterion on the Detailed Notification provided here.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Salary details

The salary offered to Specialist Cadre Officers varies according to the post, seniority level, and job responsibilities. As per the official notification, the compensation package is lucrative, reflecting the expertise required for these specialised roles. The VP Wealth (Senior Relationship Manager) receives a CTC of up to ₹44.70 lakh annually, while the AVP Wealth (Relationship Manager) can earn up to ₹30.20 lakh. The Customer Relationship Executive role offers a CTC of up to ₹6.20 lakh per year.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is ₹750/- for UR/EWS/OBC applicants, while there are no fees or notification charges for SC/ST/PwBD aspirants. Fees must be paid online using the payment gateway offered there. Payment can be made using a debit card, credit card, or internet banking by entering the information requested on the page.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will include a shortlisting of candidates, followed by one or more rounds of personal / telephone/video interviews and CTC negotiations. The interview will carry 100 points. The qualifying marks in the interview will be determined by the Bank. No correspondence will be accepted in this regard. The merit list for selection will be generated in descending order based only on interview scores.