 Kerala KTET Result 2025 Declared; Scorecards Out For May & June Sessions
Kerala Pareekshabhavan has declared the KTET Result 2025 for the May and June sessions on its official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check their scores by logging in with their registration number and password. The results have been released for all four KTET categories, including LP, UP, High School, and Language/Specialist Teachers, along with qualifying status.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
Kerala KTET Result 2025 | Official Website

Kerala KTET Result 2025: The Kerala Pareekshabhavan on Wednesday announced the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Result 2025 for both the May and June examination sessions. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can now access their scorecards by logging in with their registration number and password at the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

This year’s results have been released across all four KTET categories—Category I (Lower Primary), Category II (Upper Primary), Category III (High School), and Category IV (Language and Specialist Teachers). The announcement marks a crucial step for aspiring teachers seeking appointment in Kerala’s government and aided schools.

The KTET result includes key information such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, category, marks secured, and qualifying status. With the declaration of results, successful candidates can now move forward with the eligibility verification and recruitment processes as per state guidelines.

KTET Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link KTET Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: The KTET Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the KTET Result 2025 and take a printout for future reference.

KTET Result 2025 Direct Link

