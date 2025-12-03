 Bihar Board 10th, 12th Model Papers 2026 Released; Check What’s New In The Pattern
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar Board 10th, 12th Model Papers 2026 Released; Check What’s New In The Pattern

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Model Papers 2026 Released; Check What’s New In The Pattern

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Model Papers 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Model Papers 2026 for Class 10 and 12 exams on its official website. The board has introduced a new choice-based pattern, doubling the number of questions while allowing students to attempt only 50%. The revised structure applies to all sections. The 2026 exams will be held in February.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Board 10th, 12th Model Papers 2026 | Official Website

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Model Papers 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the model question papers for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the 2025–26 academic session, giving students an early look at a significantly revised exam pattern. The PDFs of the model papers are now available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, the board has introduced a choice-heavy format, doubling the total number of questions while allowing students to attempt only half. The change applies uniformly across objective, short answer, and long answer sections, aiming to reduce exam stress and promote selective answering based on students' strengths.

What’s New in the Pattern?

Class 10 Mathematics will feature 138 questions, but students will be required to solve only 50 out of 100 objective-type questions, 15 out of 30 short answers, and 4 out of 8 long answers. Class 10 Science will carry 110 questions, while the Chemistry paper (70 marks) will include 96 questions with similar selective-attempt provisions.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala KTET Result 2025 Declared; Scorecards Out For May & June Sessions
Kerala KTET Result 2025 Declared; Scorecards Out For May & June Sessions
State-Owned NBCC Bags Contract Worth ₹642.82 Crore From Ghaziabad Development Authority
State-Owned NBCC Bags Contract Worth ₹642.82 Crore From Ghaziabad Development Authority
IIM Udaipur Study Shows SC/ST/OBC Students Now Dominate India’s Higher Education Enrolment
IIM Udaipur Study Shows SC/ST/OBC Students Now Dominate India’s Higher Education Enrolment
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer Aequs's Initial Share Sale Sees Investor Flurry Within Hours Of The Start Of Bidding Process
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer Aequs's Initial Share Sale Sees Investor Flurry Within Hours Of The Start Of Bidding Process

The marking scheme remains unchanged: objective questions are worth 1 mark, short answers 2 marks, and long answers 5 marks. Students will also receive a mandatory 15-minute cool-off time before the exam begins.

Read Also
BSEB Intermediate, Matric Exam 2026: Registration Window Opens Again Till December 3; Details Here
article-image

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2026

Class 10 (Matric): February 17 to 25, 2026

Class 12 (Intermediate): February 2 to 13, 2026

The early release of model papers is expected to give lakhs of students a strategic advantage in understanding the new structure and preparing accordingly for the upcoming board examinations.

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Model Papers 2026 Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala KTET Result 2025 Declared; Scorecards Out For May & June Sessions

Kerala KTET Result 2025 Declared; Scorecards Out For May & June Sessions

IIM Udaipur Study Shows SC/ST/OBC Students Now Dominate India’s Higher Education Enrolment

IIM Udaipur Study Shows SC/ST/OBC Students Now Dominate India’s Higher Education Enrolment

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Model Papers 2026 Released; Check What’s New In The Pattern

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Model Papers 2026 Released; Check What’s New In The Pattern

DRDO Recruitment 2025: CEPTAM-11 Short Notice For 764 Vacancies Out; Check Eligibility Criteria &...

DRDO Recruitment 2025: CEPTAM-11 Short Notice For 764 Vacancies Out; Check Eligibility Criteria &...

Confederation Of Indian Industry Young Indian Plans To Scale India-Singapore Youth Exchange To 300...

Confederation Of Indian Industry Young Indian Plans To Scale India-Singapore Youth Exchange To 300...