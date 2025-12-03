DRDO Recruitment 2025: CEPTAM-11 Short Notice For 764 Vacancies Out; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

DRDO Recruitment 2025 | Canva

DRDO Recruitment 2025: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a short notice for the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM)-11 recruitment. The detailed announcement will be published on the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in, and the application portal is expected to launch on December 9, 2025. CEPTAM indicated that all applications must be filed online.

DRDO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment attempt is to fill 764 jobs. There are 561 posts for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and 203 for Technician-A (TECH-A).

Read the official short notice here

DRDO Recruitment 2025: Documents required

The required documents are:

1. Valid photo ID

2. Certificates that demonstrate educational qualifications

3. Documents linked to reservation or age relaxation, if applicable

4. Photograph

5. Signature

DRDO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in/drdo/.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Careers section and then go to the CEPTAM recruitment page.

Step 3: After this, click on the CEPTAM 11 application link.

Step 4: Next, finish the registration form, upload the documents,

Step 4: Upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Review the form carefully.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

DRDO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Educational qualification: Technician-A (Tech-A) candidates must have completed Class 10 and have an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. For Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B), applicants must hold a Diploma or B.Sc. Degree in engineering or science.

b. Age limit: Both posts have age limits of 18 to 28 years, with relaxations allowed under the Government of India rules.

c. Age relaxations for SC/ST are five years, three years for OBC, and up to ten years for PwBD and ex-servicemen.

d. Only Indian citizens can apply.

DRDO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost is Rs 100 for General and OBC candidates, while SC, ST, PwBD, women, and ex-servicemen are exempt.

DRDO Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The CEPTAM-11 recruiting covers technical posts at Level 6 and Level 2 pay levels under the 7th CPC. The STA-B post offers a pay level of 35,400 to 1,12,400, while the TECH-A post provides a pay level of 19,900 to 63,200.