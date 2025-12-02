 BSEB Intermediate, Matric Exam 2026: Registration Window Opens Again Till December 3; Details Here
The application window for the students who missed the previous deadline to register for the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 and the Matric Annual Examination 2026 has been reopened by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The online examination forms for both Intermediate and Matric tests can now be filed until December 3, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
BSEB Intermediate, Matric Exam 2026 Registration | Canva

BSEB Intermediate, Matric Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the application window for the students who missed the previous deadline to register for the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 and the Matric Annual Examination 2026. However, students have to pay the late fees for the examination form. According to the official announcement, online examination forms for both Intermediate and Matric tests can now be filed until December 3, 2025.

BSEB Intermediate, Matric Exam 2026: Where to submit the form?

The Bihar School Examination Board has stated that online examination forms for Intermediate students will be accepted on the official website of the committee, http://seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Similarly, the online forms must be completed using the official websites http://secondary.biharboardonline.com or https://exam.biharboardonline.org, and the procedure will be overseen by the heads of the schools.

article-image

Note: The form should be filled out by the heads of educational institutions. Registered students for the Intermediate and Matric Annual Examination 2026 may submit their online examination form with a late fee.

BSEB Intermediate, Matric Exam 2026: Helpline number

The Bihar School Examination Board has also offered helpline numbers for students and institutions that have problems filling out the online examination form or paying the examination fee. Candidates can contact 0612-2230039 for Intermediate-related questions and 09430429722 / 0612-2232329 for Matric-related help.

BSEB Intermediate, Matric Exam 2026: Dummy Admit Cards

Dummy Admit Cards will be uploaded for all eligible students once their online examination forms are received within the specified time frame. These dummy admit cards must be downloaded and carefully reviewed by students. If any errors are discovered, they may be corrected until December 4, 2025.

