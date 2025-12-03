 IIT Kanpur Opens Placement Season 2025–26 With Record 672 Offers On Day 1
IIT Kanpur began its 2025–26 placement season with a historic 672 job offers on Day 1, marking a 16% rise from last year. A total of 627 students were placed, including 253 PPOs and nine international offers. Over 250 top recruiters participated, reflecting strong industry demand and setting a promising tone for the placement season.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Students at IIT Kanpur celebrate a record-breaking start to the 2025–26 placement season after the institute secured 672 job offers on Day 1. | Image: X/@IITKanpur

IIT Kanpur has kicked off the 2025–26 placement season with its strongest-ever start, recording 672 job offers on Day 1, a 16% rise from last year. The impressive opening reflects the growing industry confidence in IITK’s talent pool and the institute’s expanding recruiter network.

Day 1 Highlights

A total of 627 students secured placements on the first day, supported by 253 pre-placement offers (PPOs), a 27% increase from the previous year. The global reach of IIT Kanpur graduates was also evident, with nine students receiving international offers.

More than 250 companies participated, including leading names such as Accenture, BlackRock, HSBC, SAP, Airbus, PwC, Qualcomm, Deutsche Bank, and Navi, reflecting strong industry interest across sectors.

Industry Outlook Brightens

The Students’ Placement Office noted that the surge in offers comes from consistent student performance, robust academic training, and long-standing corporate partnerships. The strong turnout from recruiters signals rising demand for IIT Kanpur graduates in domestic and global markets.

With several more companies scheduled in the coming weeks, IIT Kanpur expects the momentum to continue. The institute says the exceptional Day-1 performance sets the tone for a highly promising placement season, with more opportunities anticipated as the drives progress.

