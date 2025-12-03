Viral Video Shows Small Schoolkids Pleading To Go Home; Breaks Hearts Online

Viral Video | X (@SurajKrBauddh)

Viral Video: A video of small schoolchildren, barely 2 to 3 years old, has surfaced on social media, in which the children are pleading to go home, creating an uproar over the pressure placed on toddlers in the name of early education. In the video, two children stand behind a classroom window, with their little fingers wrapped around the iron bars, as tears roll down their cheeks. One child heartbreakingly whispers, “Call my mom… my mom’s name is Mumma,” while another sobs silently, looking desperately outside with hope and fear in his eyes.

The video, which has gone viral across all platforms, shows a group of children asking their teacher to take them home so that they can “lie in their mother’s lap and have milk.” The raw innocence in their voices and helplessness in their expressions.

The video is shared by Suraj Kumar Bauddh on X, and he wrote, "Childhood cuteness overloaded! Kids in school are requesting their teacher ma'am to let them go home as they want to lie in their mother's lap and have milk. Sending 2–3 year-old kids to school in the name of LKG is not education. This is the theft of childhood innocence."

This viral video has opened a debate about whether children as young as two or three should be put into structured school environments like LKG, and also marks the importance of childhood, which is irretrievable. Innocence, comfort, and emotional security that small kids crave, especially the warmth of a mother's embrace, must remain at the heart of early-year decisions.

Netizens reaction

As soon as the video went viral on social media, it gained 127.4K views on X. In the comment section, the internet user started showering their opinions. One user wrote, "The sad reality is it’s so traumatising for children to be sent at that age to nursery in school, they really do need to be at home with family members. Unfortunately, even in India now it’s become nuclear families kicking out parents and extended family." Another said, "That's so heart-wrenching."