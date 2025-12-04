IIM CAT 2025: Answer Key & Response Sheet To Be Out Today; Objection Window Opens On December 8

IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key | Canva

IIM CAT 2025: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) will issue the CAT 2025 tentative answer key and applicant response sheets today, December 4, 2025, on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Aspirants who took the exam in all three slots (Slots 1, 2, and 3) will be able to access their personal response sheets and provisional answer key by logging in using their CAT credentials.

IIM CAT 2025: Important dates

The IIM CAT 2025 exam was successfully conducted on November 30, 2025, and candidates can now check the upcoming schedule. The provisional answer key and response sheets will be released on December 4, 2025. The objection window will open on December 8, 2025, at 12:00 pm and will close on December 10, 2025, at 11:55 PM. The final answer key and result will be declared after all objections are reviewed, with the exact date to be announced.

IIM CAT 2025: How to download the answer key?

Once released, applicants should follow these steps to receive their PDFs:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Candidate Login / Response Sheet / Answer Key link.

Step 3: After this, enter the CAT ID / Registration Number and password.

Read Also RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Tentative Answer Key 2025 Out; Raise Objection Till December 6

Step 4: Now, the IIM CAT Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the provisional answer key and response sheet PDF.

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for further reference.

IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: How to raise an objection?

Here's how applicants can submit their objections online:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: After this, go to the Objection Management tab in the dashboard.

Step 3: Next, select the question number(s) to challenge.

Step 4: Now, provide detailed reasoning and upload supporting documents, pay the objection fees, and then submit.

IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: Objection fees

The objection fee for the IIM CAT 2025 answer key is ₹1,200 per challenge. Candidates must pay this amount for every objection they raise, and the fee will be fully refunded if the objection is found valid and accepted by the examination authority.