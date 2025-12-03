 Youth Fires Gun Twice In Air Outside College In UP's Saharanpur
The principal of Jain Degree College, Vakul Bansal, told PTI that the gunshots were reported by security guard Mahendra, who was posted at the gate, claiming that he had never seen the youth on the campus before.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
Youth Fires Gun Twice In Air Outside College In UP's Saharanpur | Pixabay

Saharanpur: An unidentified youth fired a gun in the air twice at the main gate of a college here on Wednesday, causing panic in the area and disrupting educational activities in the school.

According to the guard, the youth approached him from inside the college premises, fired his gun twice in the air, and told him to "inform the principal" before fleeing.

Bansal said the firing may be linked to certain administrative directives issued by the college management that some students had been unhappy with. "It is possible the firing was a reaction to these instructions," he said.

Police reached the college soon after being informed about the incident and collected CCTV footage, in which the suspect is clearly visible. Officers conducted a search around the campus and seized the DVR containing the recordings.

The principal has submitted a written complaint to the Sadar Bazar police station, and the police are examining all angles while efforts are underway to trace the youth, officials said.

