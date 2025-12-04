 PM Modi Likely To Receive Vladimir Putin At Delhi Airport In A Rare Gesture
PM Modi Likely To Receive Vladimir Putin At Delhi Airport In A Rare Gesture

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Delhi today for a significant visit, marking 25 years of India-Russia strategic partnership. Prime Minister Modi will receive him at the airport, a rare diplomatic gesture. Key agreements are expected to be signed, with a focus on boosting economic cooperation and reducing India's trade deficit.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is set to land in Delhi, will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rare diplomatic gesture, according to media reports. Security arrangements at the airport have reportedly been strengthened keeping the Prime Minister’s presence in mind. It is being said that PM Modi and Putin will travel together in the same car to Lok Kalyan Marg, echoing their much-discussed joint ride in Putin’s car during the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

Putin is visiting India after four years. His last visit was in 2021, before the Russia–Ukraine war began. Several key agreements are expected to be signed during the visit. Notably, Putin’s arrival coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India–Russia strategic partnership. Shortly after Putin lands in Delhi, PM Modi will host him for a private dinner.

Putin’s official engagements on Friday will begin with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan around 11 am. He will then visit Rajghat to pay respects at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi before heading to Hyderabad House for substantive bilateral talks. Prime Minister Modi will host a working lunch for the Russian leader at around 2 pm, followed by delegation-level discussions to review ongoing collaborations and explore new areas of cooperation. Later in the evening, President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in Putin’s honour before his departure for Moscow.

According to government sources, the visit is expected to significantly boost economic cooperation. Putin is accompanied by a large delegation of business representatives. India is keen to reduce the widening trade deficit with Russia by increasing exports, particularly pharmaceuticals, automobiles, agricultural products, and seafood. Officials say improved market access in Russia could generate new opportunities for Indian companies, jobs, and farm incomes.

Multiple agreements and MoUs are expected across maritime transport, medical services, fertiliser supplies, infrastructure connectivity, mobility of skilled workers, cultural exchanges, and scientific cooperation.

