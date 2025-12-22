 Doctor, Patient Exchange Kicks, Punches At Shimla Hospital Ward; Police Complaint Filed - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDoctor, Patient Exchange Kicks, Punches At Shimla Hospital Ward; Police Complaint Filed - VIDEO

Doctor, Patient Exchange Kicks, Punches At Shimla Hospital Ward; Police Complaint Filed - VIDEO

A video of a doctor and patient fighting inside IGMC Shimla has gone viral, showing both attacking each other before being separated. The patient had reportedly come for an endoscopy and later faced breathing issues. A police complaint has been filed, while the hospital is yet to issue a statement.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image

A video showing a physical altercation between a doctor and a patient inside a hospital in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla has surfaced on social media. The clip shows both the doctor and the patient attacking each other, while others step in to separate them.

In the video, the patient, who is lying on a bed, is seen kicking the doctor. The doctor dodges the kicks and then punches the patient several times in the face.

According to reports, the patient, identified as Arjun Panwar, had visited Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, for an endoscopy. After experiencing breathing difficulties, he reportedly went to another ward and lay down on a bed. It is alleged that the doctor later misbehaved with the patient, leading to a heated argument that escalated into violence.

The video has since gone viral on social media, prompting the patient’s attendants to demand strict action against the doctor. A police complaint has also been filed in connection with the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Udupi Spy Ring Case: Gujarat Man Arrested For Supplying SIMs Used To Leak Navy Data
Udupi Spy Ring Case: Gujarat Man Arrested For Supplying SIMs Used To Leak Navy Data
West Bengal: 4 Of Family Charred To Death In House Fire In Howrah
West Bengal: 4 Of Family Charred To Death In House Fire In Howrah
'Should Try Green And Maroon Too..': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Impressed By IPL 2026 Recruit Josh Inglis' Football Skills, Teases Mohun Bagan Team Up
'Should Try Green And Maroon Too..': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Impressed By IPL 2026 Recruit Josh Inglis' Football Skills, Teases Mohun Bagan Team Up
Kerala: Woman, 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Tipper Lorry Hits Scooter In Palakkad
Kerala: Woman, 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Tipper Lorry Hits Scooter In Palakkad

The hospital administration has not yet issued an official statement. Meanwhile, reports said people gathered outside IGMC after news of the incident spread in the city, with calls for a investigation and appropriate action against those responsible.

The viral footage has triggered mixed reactions online. While some users condemned the doctor’s actions, others urged restraint in the absence of full context. An X user, VatsRohit, questioned the rush to blame the doctor, arguing that medical professionals should not be expected to tolerate verbal abuse or physical attacks.

Another user, Gems of Himachal, provided additional context, claiming that the patient had been directed by one doctor to lie down in another ward due to his need for oxygen. When the doctor involved in the scuffle arrived and questioned the patient, a verbal exchange ensued and soon turned into the physical confrontation captured on video. The user noted that responsibility can lie with either patients or doctors, depending on the situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Udupi Spy Ring Case: Gujarat Man Arrested For Supplying SIMs Used To Leak Navy Data

Udupi Spy Ring Case: Gujarat Man Arrested For Supplying SIMs Used To Leak Navy Data

West Bengal: 4 Of Family Charred To Death In House Fire In Howrah

West Bengal: 4 Of Family Charred To Death In House Fire In Howrah

Kerala: Woman, 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Tipper Lorry Hits Scooter In Palakkad

Kerala: Woman, 5-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Tipper Lorry Hits Scooter In Palakkad

Kerala Lottery Result Live, December 22, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-34...

Kerala Lottery Result Live, December 22, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-34...

Doctor, Patient Exchange Kicks, Punches At Shimla Hospital Ward; Police Complaint Filed - VIDEO

Doctor, Patient Exchange Kicks, Punches At Shimla Hospital Ward; Police Complaint Filed - VIDEO