‘Magical Wheelchair’: Man Gets Up And Walks Away After Posing For Photos At BJP Leader’s Event In UP, Netizens React | Video

X/@Dinehshukla

A purported welfare event aimed at supporting persons with disabilities in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur has sparked controversy after a video showed a healthy man posing as a wheelchair beneficiary for photographs before standing up and walking away unassisted.

Viral Clip Shows Alleged Staging at Wheelchair Distribution Programme

The now-viral clip, reportedly shot at an outdoor wheelchair distribution programme in Sultanpur, shows 15–20 men, many wearing saffron scarves associated with the BJP, standing around a white car. At the centre, a man dressed in a white kurta-pajama is seated in a folding wheelchair, posing for photographs as if he were a disabled recipient, while others garland him and look on.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Man Stands Up Moments After Photos, Raises Questions Over Authenticity

Moments after the photographs are taken, the same man stands up effortlessly without any assistance, revealing he is not disabled. The video further shows a similar sequence involving another individual who briefly sits in a wheelchair for publicity photos before rising normally. The edited footage has been shared widely to allege that the event was staged for political optics rather than genuine aid distribution.

Netizens React With Humour, Criticism

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, netizens reacted sharply, mixing humour with criticism.

One user commented, “This is the magical wheelchair.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another wrote, “India is not for beginners… part 95837363.”

A third remark read, “In Sultanpur, a BJP MLA’s ‘seva’ literally stood up and walked away the moment the camera clicked.”

Officials Issue Clarification After Video Goes Viral

According to a report published by Bhaskar English, the programme was organised by the Department of Disability Welfare and held at the Lambhua block premises on Saturday, December 20. BJP MLA Sitaram Verma was present at the event, where assistive devices such as wheelchairs, tricycles, crutches and other aids were distributed to persons with disabilities.

Following the video’s circulation, officials clarified that the wheelchair was not meant for the man seen in the footage. District Backward Class Welfare Officer Mudit Srivastava said the aid had been sanctioned for Sandeep, a person with disabilities from Bankepur village, who could not attend the programme due to illness.