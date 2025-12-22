Honour Killing In Karnataka: Father Hacks 19-Year-Old Pregnant Daughter To Death

Father Hacks 19-Year-Old Pregnant Daughter To Death |

Bengaluru: In a gruesome incident, a father has hacked his 19-year-old pregnant daughter to death and injured five others, for eloping with a dalit in Hubballi-Dharwad district.

The deceased has been identified as Manya Patil of and the police have arrested the girl's father Prakash Gouda Patil and her relatives Veerana Gouda and Aruna Gouda of Inaam Veerapura village in Hubballi taluk.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, when a group of eight to nine people led by Prakash Gouda barged into the house of Vivekananda, who had married Manya. They dragged her outside the house and hacked her to death. While Vivekananda escaped, his parents and others, who tried to save Manya, were brutally assaulted. The condition of two of them is said to be serious. The five have been admitted to a hospital in Hubballi.

Hubballi-Dharawad SP Gunjan Arya said that the police had rounded up seven to eight people as a precautionary measure.

According to the family members of Vivekananda, the two had fallen in love during their student days itself. Though they were studying in different colleges, they had come into contact through instagram. When Vivekananda's family members came to know about the love affair, they tried to convince him that they may face the consequences since the girl belonged to the Lingayat community.

When the family members of Manya learnt about the affair, the issue went to the police station.Even in police station, Prakash Gouda Patil threatened to kill his daughter, if she ever married Vivekananda.

The two eloped from the village last year and they were living in Haveri. Learning about this, Prakash Gouda Patil went in search of them to Haveri, but could not find them. Manya became pregnant and when it was her seventh month, she returned to the village with Vivekananda. Learning about their return, Prakash Gouda Patil, along with his children and relatives attacked them on Sunday evening.