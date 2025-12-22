 India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM Modi & Christopher Luxon
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM Modi & Christopher Luxon

India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM Modi & Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon held a telephonic conversation announcing the conclusion of a historic India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. Finalised in a record nine months, the FTA aims to deepen economic ties, boost trade and investment, and create new opportunities for businesses, farmers, MSMEs, students and youth in both countries.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement Between Two Countries | X/DD India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversationand with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on Monday (December 22). Both leaders announced the successful conclusion of the "historic, ambitious and mutually beneficial" India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"With negotiations having been Initiated during PM Luxon’s visit to India in March 2025, the two leaders agreed that the conclusion of the FTA in a record time of 9 months reflects the shared ambition and political will to further deepen ties between the two countries," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

"The FTA would significantly deepen bilateral economic engagement, enhance market access, promote investment flows, strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries, and also open up new opportunities for innovators, entrepreneurs, farmers, MSMEs, students and youth of both countries across various sectors," the PMO added.

Both leaders expressed confidence in doubling bilateral trade over the next five years as well as an investment of USD 20 billion in India from New Zealand over the next 15 years.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar STET 2025 Result To Be OUT On This Date; Check Details Here
Bihar STET 2025 Result To Be OUT On This Date; Check Details Here
Shyam Dhani Industries Rakes In ₹10.9 Crore From Anchors Ahead Of ₹38.49 Crore IPO
Shyam Dhani Industries Rakes In ₹10.9 Crore From Anchors Ahead Of ₹38.49 Crore IPO
Indonesia: 15 People Killed, 19 Others Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns In Semarang City; Visuals Surface
Indonesia: 15 People Killed, 19 Others Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns In Semarang City; Visuals Surface
'Worst Concert Experience': Seedhe Maut Mumbai Show TROLLED For Bad Sound, Robbery & Mismanagement
'Worst Concert Experience': Seedhe Maut Mumbai Show TROLLED For Bad Sound, Robbery & Mismanagement

PM Modi and his Ne Zealand counterpart welcomed the progress achieved in other areas of bilateral cooperation such as sports, education, and people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-New Zealand partnership.

In November this year, India and New Zealand have successfully concluded the fourth round of negotiations on the FTA in Auckland and Rotorua.

India’s bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand stood at USD 1.3 billion in Financial Year 2024-25, marking a year-on-year growth of nearly 49 per cent. The proposed FTA is expected to unlock further potential in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, education, and services, creating new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Airport Minutes After Take Off Due To Engine Glitch

Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Airport Minutes After Take Off Due To Engine Glitch

Chhattisgarh: Man Sprays Chemical On 2 Women Inside ATM, Flees With ₹50,000 In Janjgir-Champa;...

Chhattisgarh: Man Sprays Chemical On 2 Women Inside ATM, Flees With ₹50,000 In Janjgir-Champa;...

'Hostility Towards India Manufactured By Extremists,' Says Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Blames...

'Hostility Towards India Manufactured By Extremists,' Says Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Blames...

India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM...

India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM...

Karnataka: 20-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Killed Over Inter-Caste Marriage In Hubballi

Karnataka: 20-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Killed Over Inter-Caste Marriage In Hubballi