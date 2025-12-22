 Manipur Petrol Pump Dealers Threaten To Shut Ops Over Extortion Demands
PTIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Manipur Petrol Pump Dealers Threaten To Shut Ops Over Extortion Demands | File Pic (Representative Image)

Imphal: Petrol pump dealers in Manipur said they would have to suspend operations if the government fails to take action against extortion demands by the end of this week.

Details

In a statement, the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) said they were deeply disappointed that the government has taken no concrete action regarding their security, even as a memorandum about it was submitted to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on December 10.

Manipur has been under President's Rule since February after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned amid criticisms of his government's handling of the ethnic clashes that broke out in May 2023.

Taking advantage of the ongoing crisis, various militant outfits have been targeting local businesses, including petrol pumps, for extortion. Hundreds of members of such outfits have been arrested in connection with extortion demands so far.

The MPDF, in the memorandum, had sought urgent intervention of the governor against what it described as escalating threats to life and property.

"The memorandum submitted to the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur on 10/12/2025 by the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity regarding persistent bomb threats, extortion, and exorbitant illegal demands has, unfortunately, not resulted in any positive or concrete action from the State authorities till date," it said in the statement issued on Sunday.

"Regrettably, these threats and unlawful demands continue unabated, posing serious risks to life and property," it added.

The MPDF said petrol pump dealers are mandated to sell petroleum products at fixed government-approved rates, and unlike other essential commodities, the retail price of fuel cannot be "artificially inflated" to recover illegal demands.

"At present, petrol pump dealers find themselves in an extremely critical situation where the sustainability and functioning of their businesses have become nearly impossible. On one hand, compliance with illegal demands exposes dealers to summons and punitive action by State authorities, including the threat of invocation of the National Security Act (NSA). On the other hand, refusal to comply has resulted in bomb threats and direct threats to life," it said.

It said that in view of these circumstances, petrol pump dealers are left with no alternative but to shut down operations if the authorities fail to take action by December 28.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

