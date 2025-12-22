 Uttar Pradesh Accident: 4 People Killed As Car Rams Into Dumper In Bijnor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh Accident: 4 People Killed As Car Rams Into Dumper In Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh Accident: 4 People Killed As Car Rams Into Dumper In Bijnor

Four people, including 75-year-old Islamic scholar Qari Iqbal, were killed after a car rammed into a dumper from behind in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, late Sunday night. The accident occurred on Haridwar Road near Jalpur village. The car was badly mangled, and police had to cut open its doors to retrieve the bodies.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Accident: 4 People Killed As Car Rams Into Dumper In Bijnor | Representational Image

Bijnor (UP): Four people, including an Islamic scholar, were killed after a car rammed into a dumper from behind here, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer, Najibabad, Nitesh Pratap Singh said the accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday on the Haridwar road near Jalpur village under Nangal police station limits.

The car hit the dumper that was moving ahead of it. Due to the impact of the collision, the car was left badly mangled and police had to cut open its doors to retrieve the bodies, he said.

Read Also
India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM...
article-image

The deceased were identified as Qari Iqbal (75), Ashfaq (65), Ehtesham (25) and Salauddin (26), all residents of nearby areas, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Accident: 4 People Killed As Car Rams Into Dumper In Bijnor
Uttar Pradesh Accident: 4 People Killed As Car Rams Into Dumper In Bijnor
Adani Bets Big On Aviation: Eyes Engine Repairs & Cargo Conversions
Adani Bets Big On Aviation: Eyes Engine Repairs & Cargo Conversions
India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM Modi & Christopher Luxon
India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM Modi & Christopher Luxon
Bihar STET 2025 Result To Be OUT On This Date; Check Details Here
Bihar STET 2025 Result To Be OUT On This Date; Check Details Here

Police said Iqbal was returning after delivering a sermon at a madrassa programme when the others offered to drop him home.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Accident: 4 People Killed As Car Rams Into Dumper In Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh Accident: 4 People Killed As Car Rams Into Dumper In Bijnor

India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM...

India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM...

Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Airport Minutes After Take Off Due To Engine Glitch

Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Airport Minutes After Take Off Due To Engine Glitch

Chhattisgarh: Man Sprays Chemical On 2 Women Inside ATM, Flees With ₹50,000 In Janjgir-Champa;...

Chhattisgarh: Man Sprays Chemical On 2 Women Inside ATM, Flees With ₹50,000 In Janjgir-Champa;...

'Hostility Towards India Manufactured By Extremists,' Says Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Blames...

'Hostility Towards India Manufactured By Extremists,' Says Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Blames...