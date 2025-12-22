Tamil Nadu Accident Video: Speeding Autorickshaw Flips Twice After Hitting Woman On Narrow Road In Salem (Screengrab) | X

Salem: A shocking incident surfaced from Tamil Nadu’s Salem, where a speeding autorickshaw rammed into a pedestrian before overturning. The incident was caught on camera, and the disturbing video also surfaced online.

The chilling CCTV footage from a narrow residential road soon went viral. It shows that the autorickshaw driver did not slow down at a curve and hit a woman. The impact was so severe that after hitting the woman, the autorickshaw with passengers flipped twice before skidding on the road.

Video Of The Incident:

The incident took place on December 21 at around 5:24 am. After hearing the commotion, locals rushed to the spot. They helped the woman and offered her water.

Meanwhile, people travelling in the autorickshaw also sustained injuries. It is not known how many people were travelling in the autorickshaw at the time of the incident.