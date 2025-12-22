 Jharkhand: Woman Brutally Attacked With Boiling Oil By 2 Youths For Resisting Molestation In Giridih; 1 Arrested
Jharkhand: Woman Brutally Attacked With Boiling Oil By 2 Youths For Resisting Molestation In Giridih; 1 Arrested



IANSUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: Woman Brutally Attacked With Boiling Oil By 2 Youths For Resisting Molestation In Giridih; 1 Arrested | File Pic (Representational Image)

Giridih (Jharkhand): In a shocking and gruesome incident, a woman was brutally attacked with boiling oil after she resisted an alleged molestation attempt by two youths in Gadi village under Leda Panchayat in the Mufassil police station area of Giridih district, Jharkhand, police officials said on Monday.

According to police, two youths allegedly poured boiling oil on the woman on late Sunday evening after she resisted a molestation bid.

The victim, who sustained severe burn injuries, was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where her condition remains critical. Doctors have said that her hands and legs suffered extensive burns.

According to reports, the woman’s husband is physically disabled, and she runs a small fast-food stall in the village to support her family.

On Sunday evening, the police said, a group of youths visited her stall and began harassing her with lewd gestures. When she protested, the situation escalated.

During the altercation, one of the accused allegedly grabbed a container of boiling oil -- used for frying samosas -- and poured it on the woman, causing grievous injuries. Both attackers fled the scene immediately after committing the crime.

Hearing her screams, local residents rushed to help and, along with her family, took her to the hospital. Police promptly launched an investigation after they were informed.

One accused, identified as Uday Chaudhary, has been arrested, while efforts are underway to nab the second suspect, Manish Chaudhary, who is currently at large.

Authorities have registered an FIR based on the victim’s statement, and further legal proceedings are in progress.

Senior police officials said that strict action will be taken against those responsible and assured that the case will be pursued with utmost seriousness.

Meanwhile, anger and outrage prevailed in the village, with residents demanding strict and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.

