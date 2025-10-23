Rajasthan Man Allegedly Kills Elder Brother With Axe Over Dispute On Father's Funeral Expenses In Barmer

A man allegedly killed his elder brother with an axe in Rajasthan's Barmer district after a dispute over their father's funeral expenses. | Representational Image

Jaipur: A man allegedly killed his elder brother with an axe in Rajasthan's Barmer district after a dispute over their father's funeral expenses, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night at Navatla village under the Beejarad police station limits, when Ganesh Ram (35) and his younger brother Kishna Ram (30) had a heated argument over the money spent on their father's last rites, SHO Magaram said.

As the argument escalated, Kishna Ram attacked his elder brother with an axe and struck him on the back of his head, killing him on the spot, the SHO said.

The accused fled the scene after the attack.

The body has been sent for autopsy while forensic teams have been called to the spot to collect evidence, the SHO said.

According to police, Ganesh, a farmer, lived with his younger brother and elderly mother. His wife died in 2019, and the couple did not have any children.

Separate teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused, the SHO said.

