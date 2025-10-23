Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Kedarnath As Temple Doors Close For Winter, Prays For State's Well-Being |

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Shri Kedarnath Dham on Thursday on the occasion of the temple’s closing for the winter season and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister also inspected the ongoing construction works at the Dham.

The portals of the Kedarnath temple, a major center of Sanatan faith, were ceremoniously closed for the winter season on Thursday. On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami specially visited Kedarnath, where he performed special prayers and rituals, praying for the welfare of the people of the state. The Chief Minister also interacted with local priests and pilgrims.

Chief Minister Dhami said that this year, a record number of devotees visited Baba Kedarnath. He stated that due to the well-planned efforts of the state government, the Char Dham Yatra this year was successful and well-organized. He added that the Char Dham Yatra not only plays an important role in the economy of the state but also connects Devbhoomi Uttarakhand with Sanatan Dharma followers across the world.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing development works in the Kedarnath area and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various developmental projects are being carried out not only at the Char Dhams but also at temples associated with the Manaskhand region. He directed officials to begin preparations and planning for the 2026 pilgrimage season in advance to ensure smooth arrangements.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the priests, rights holders, local traders, and pilgrims for their cooperation in successfully conducting the yatra.

“This year, a record number of devotees visited during the Char Dham Yatra, and the pilgrimage to Baba Kedarnath has concluded successfully. May Baba’s blessings remain upon all of us. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the state government is developing Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of Sanatan Dharma.”

— Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister